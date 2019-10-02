It’s Short Track Nationals Week – Entries at 55 & Counting!

Lonnie Wheatley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (October 1, 2019) – The calendar page has finally flipped to October.

And that means one thing. It’s time for the Sprint Car world to converge upon Little Rock, Arkansas for I-30 Speedway’s Short Track Nationals.

The crown jewel event in the 360-ci Sprint Car world takes place this weekend atop the high-banked, ¼-mile I-30 Speedway with upwards of 80 or so competitors battling it out for the $10,041 winner’s share as the delightful aroma of methanol and Frito chili pies fills the early fall air.

The 32nd Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires gets under way with a Test ‘N Tune session on Thursday followed up by a $2,500-to-win preliminary event on Friday and then the prestigious 41-lap, $10,041-to-win STN championship finale on Saturday, October 5.

Thus far, the entry list is loaded with 55 racers from throughout the nation and beyond with more expected by the time the first green flag flies this weekend. Entry forms are still available at https://i-30speedway.com/flyers/2019STN.pdf.

Among the current entries are defending STN champion Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, OK, and two-time STN winner Tony Bruce, Jr., of Liberal, KS, along with three-time Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour champion Sam Hafertepe, Jr., two-time All Star Circuit of Champions titlist Greg Wilson and Ohsweken (Canada) Speedway track champion Dylan Westbrook just to scratch the surface of the diverse and talented field.

The current entries include:

#0 Eric Baldacinni Keller, TX

#0mg Mike Vaculik Hot Springs Village, AR

#1$ Joey Schmidt Ellisville, MS

#2 Joseph Miller Cove, AR

#J2 John Carney El Paso, TX

#3 Howard Moore Memphis, TN

#3b Chris Banja Beebe, AR

#d6 Cody Gardner Benton, AR

#6 Dustin Gates Haughton, LA

#7 Justin Henderson Tea, SD

#8z Zach Pringle Benton, AR

#9jr Derek Hagar Marion, AR

#9$ Kyle Clark Sand Springs, OK

#10j Justin Jacobsma Hull, IA

#10k DeWayne White Byhalia, MS

#11g Mike Goodman Broken Arrow, OK

#11x Avery Goodman Broken Arrow, OK

#12h Tony Bruce, JR Liberal, KS

#12w Dale Wester Ovilla, TX

#13c Chase Howard Nesbit, MS

#13m Chance McCrary Dallas, TX

#14 Jordon Mallett Greenbrier, AR

#15h Sam Haftertepe, JR Sunnyvale, TX

#15j Jeremy Middleton North Little Rock, AR

#16 Koty Adams Haughton, LA

#16b Ricky Peterson Fort Wayne, IN

#17t Channin Tankersley Highlands, TX

#17w Harli White Lindsay, OK

#w20 Greg Wilson Benton Ridge, OH

#21b Brandon Hinkle Pangburn, AR

#21k Kevin Hinkle Cabot, AR

#21p Robbie Price Cobble Hill, British Columbia, Canada

#21$ Carson Short Marion, IL

#21t Ray Allen Kulhanek Danbury, TX

#22 Sean McClelland Owasso, OK

#23p Hunter Poe Pangburn, AR

#26 Marshall Skinner Marion, AR

#29w Wade Woolsey Hernando, MS

#33c Casey Carter Red Oak, TX

#38 Rick Pringle Benton, AR

#39 Brad Bowden Hernando, MS

#44 Jason Howell Fort Worth, TX

#44 Ronny Howard Nesbit, MS

#45 Monty Ferriera Lincoln, NE

#47 Dale Howard Byhalia, MS

#47x Dylan Westbrook Scotland, Ontario, Canada

#48 Cody Stacy Port Lavaca, TX

#50z Zach Chappell Talala, OK

#52 Blake Hahn Sapulpa, OK

#67 Hayden Martin Olive Branch, MS

#77x Alex Hill Six Nations, Ontario, Canada

#91a Ernie Ainsworth Bartlett, TN

#95 Matt Covington Glenpool, OK

#99 Blake Jenkins Benton, AR

#X Charlie Louden Camden, AR

Hahn battled past Howard Moore and led the final 29 rounds of last year’s 41-lapper to become the 18th different winner in event history in front of Friday night winner Hafertepe, Jr, and Moore.

Hall of Famers Sammy Swindell and Gary Wright top the STN win charts with five and four triumphs respectively with other past event winners including the likes of NASCAR Xfinity Series title contender Christopher Bell, Paul McMahan, Brad Sweet, Tony Bruce, Jr., Jason Meyers, Jason Johnson, Tim Montgomery, Jason Sides, Mike Ward, Tim Crawley, Wayne Johnson, Pete Butler, Terry Gray, John Gerloff and Steve Kinser.

The Pertinent Info:

The What: 32nd Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.

The Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR). I-30 Speedway is located seven miles southwest of Little Rock off I-30 Exit 126 (Alexander Road).

The When: October 3-5, 2019. (Test ‘N Tune on Thursday, October 3, followed by two full cards of racing action on October 4-5).

The Entry Info: Entry forms available at https://i-30speedway.com/flyers/2019STN.pdf. Entry is just $100 and includes driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday if submitted by September 27. Entries submitted after September 27 does not include driver pit pass.

The Format: Both nights will feature a full card of heat and qualifying races followed by feature events. The top 40 in passing points each night will advance to four qualifying races with the balance to “C” Mains. Combined points from heats and qualifiers will set lineups for twin “B” Mains and the “A” Main.

While there will be no lock-ins from Friday’s $2,500-to-win preliminary, the top two drivers in combined passing/finishing points from Friday and Saturday heats and qualifiers that don’t race into the Saturday feature will be awarded the 19th and 20th starting positions in the Saturday night STN championship finale. The 21st starting position is reserved for the 2019 I-30 Speedway track champion if needed.

Saturday night heat races will each offer up $100 to win courtesy of Jenkins Fleet Services.

The top four in Saturday night heat and qualifying race passing/finishing points will compete in the Mike Pack Building Materials “Dash for Cash” that will set the lineup for the first two rows of the 41-lap STN championship finale. The Dash will pay $500 for first, $250 for second, $150 for third and $100 for fourth.

The “Red Shirt Dash” in honor of Lanny Edwards for non-transfers will pay as follows: 1st – $400, 2nd – $300, 3rd – $250, 4th – $200, 5th – $150, 6th – $100.

The Past Winners:

2018-Blake Hahn

2017-Sammy Swindell

2016-Sammy Swindell

2015-Rained Out

2014-Christopher Bell

2013-Sammy Swindell

2012-Paul McMahan

2011-Sammy Swindell

2010-Brad Sweet

2009-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2008-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2007-Jason Meyers

2006-Jason Johnson

2005-Tim Montgomery

2004-Gary Wright

2003-Gary Wright

2002-Paul McMahan

2001-Jason Sides

2000-Mike Ward

1999-Gary Wright

1998-Tim Crawley

1997-Wayne Johnson

1996-Pete Butler

1995-Gary Wright

1994-Terry Gray

1993-John Gerloff

1992-Rained Out

1991-Steve Kinser

1990-Sammy Swindell

1989-Steve Kinser

1988-Steve Kinser

The Tickets: Day of show prices are $20 on Friday and $28 on Saturday plus a $1 processing fee per ticket if paying by credit/debit card.

Children’s tickets will be available at the event only for just $1 on both Friday and Saturday plus a $1 processing fee per ticket if paying by credit/debit card.

To order tickets or for more information, check online at www.i-30speedway or call the track at 501-455-4567.

Pit passes are $35 on both Friday and Saturday. Driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday is included in the $100 entry fee if submitted by the deadline.

The Camping: Track camping for RV’s in the pits is $50, reserved for drivers with RV’s first.

The parking on the west side of the property is open for camping and parking as well. Parking is $10 per car. Camping is $25 per night with a maximum of $100 for anyone that arrives on Tuesday night.

For more information regarding I-30 Speedway’s Short Track Nationals, check at www.i-30speedway.com or call the track at 501-455-4567.