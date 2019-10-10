Rains Reduces Creek County Fall Fling To Saturday Showdown

Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (October 10, 2019) With the grounds of the Creek County Speedway saturated by several rounds of rain Thursday, Friday’s program at the John Christner Trucking Fall Fling presented by James Hodge Ford has been cancelled, making the weekend showdown a single night affair on Saturday, October 12.

“We got hit with a few hard showers and we are pumping water off the track in anticipation of more in tonight’s forecast. With the rain and cold, we need a day for the grounds to soak up the water to where we can even get into the facility,” stated Creek County Speedway promoter, Steve Hahn.

Saturday, October 12, Grandstands will open at 3:00 P.M. Driver’s Meeting at 3:30 P.M. followed by Hot Laps at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 5:40 P.M. (CT).

Events Saturday will offer up a $4,000 to win, $400 to start A-Feature with $150 non-transfer payout. October 12, admission is $25 for adults, $6 for youth 11-14, and free for kids 10 and under. Pit Passes are $40.

Saturday also includes the USAC Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma.

Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 693-RACE (7223) or (918) 838-3777. The track can also be found on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway and Twitter @CreekSpeedway.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

What: John Christner Trucking Fall Fling presented by James Hodge Ford

When: Saturday, October 12

Where: Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Mufflers: ASCS Muffler Required

RACEceiver Frequency: 454.000Mhz

Times: Subject to change

Pits: Noon

Grandstands: 3:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 3:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 5:00 P.M.

Racing: 5:40 P.M.

Contact Information: Creek County Speedway

Address: 18450 West Hwy. 66 (Between Sapulpa and Kellyville)

Phone: (918) 693-7223

Website: http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/creekspeedway

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Blake Hahn 3,790; 2. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 3,770; 3. Roger Crockett 3,504; 4. Matt Covington 3,498; 5. Scott Bogucki 3,448; 6. John Carney II 3,414; 7. Robbie Price 3,188; 8. Harli White 3,182; 9. Jordon Mallett 3,103; 10. Tucker Doughty 2,852; 11. Alex Hill 2,835; 12. Seth Bergman 1,487; 13. Jamie Ball 1,163; 14. Dylan Westbrook 1,017; 15. Paul Nienhiser 892;