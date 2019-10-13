Billy Chester Cashes In With ASCS Southwest At Canyon Speedway Park

Bryan Hulbert

PEORIA, Ariz. (October 12, 2019) Adding his fourth career victory with the ASCS Southwest Region, Billy Chester parked his No. 2b in Victory Lane Saturday night at Canyon Speedway Park.

Shooting to the lead from the third starting spot, Chester took over the top spot on Lap 2 and was pursued from there by Colton Hardy who moved up from fourth on the start. Picking up two spots as well, New Mexico’s Lorne Wofford made it to the final podium step with Alex Pettas posting the biggest moves; advancing from 10th to fourth. J.T. Imperial from eighth crossed fifth.

Slipping back from the pole, Jesse Baker ended up sixth with Eric Wilkins seventh. Matt Lundy in eighth had Jesse Stonecipher in tow, followed by Glen Brace to complete the top ten.

The ASCS Southwest Region is back in action on November 9 at Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Ariz.

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Canyon Speedway Park (Peoria, Ariz.)

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Glen Brace, [1]; 2. 22-Jesse Baker, [3]; 3. 74-Colton Hardy, [6]; 4. 7K-Mason Keefer, [4]; 5. 8-Eric Wilkins, [5]; 6. 2-Alex Pettas, [7]; 7. 3V-Jim Vanzant, [2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2B-Billy Chester III, [1]; 2. 14-Cody Sickles, [3]; 3. 75X-J.T. Imperial, [5]; 4. 18-Lorne Wofford, [6]; 5. 57-Jesse Stonecipher, [2]; 6. 98-Matt Lundy, [7]; 7. 7-Mark Clark, [4]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2B-Billy Chester III, [3]; 2. 74-Colton Hardy, [4]; 3. 18-Lorne Wofford, [5]; 4. 2-Alex Pettas, [10]; 5. 75X-J.T. Imperial, [8]; 6. 22-Jesse Baker, [1]; 7. 8-Eric Wilkins, [9]; 8. 98-Matt Lundy, [11]; 9. 57-Jesse Stonecipher, [12]; 10. 13-Glen Brace, [2]; 11. 3V-Jim Vanzant, [14]; 12. (DNF) 7-Mark Clark, [13]; 13. (DNF) 7K-Mason Keefer, [6]; 14. (DNF) 14-Cody Sickles, [7]