Hafertepe Dominates Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals Opener

From Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, TX (October 18, 2019) – Dominating performance for Sam Hafertepe, Jr. at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway, the driver of the Heidbreder Foundation/Hills Racing Team No. 15h picked up his 10th SawBlade.com A-Feature win of the season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

His 47th career National Tour victory, the win was very emotional for Sam. Fighting back tears in Victory Lane, he dedicated the win to his Grandfather, George Hafertepe, who passed away last week at the age of 90.

“All we wanted to do was come out and win tonight for him, and we did it,” stated Sam, who will join with family and friends to celebrate his Grandfather’s life on Saturday.

Taking off from the right of the front row, Hafertepe chased the lead the opening nine laps as Harli White took off with the top spot. Finding traffic on Lap 7, that allowed the No. 15h to close. Battling with the Dustin’s Dream No. 17w through the eighth circuit, Hafertepe snagged the top spot the following lap. Held up by the slower cars, the No. 11 of Roger Crockett took advantage of the situation to take over second on Lap 10.

Trying to run down the No. 15h, the caution lights slowed the field on Lap 11 as Scott Bogucki slowed to a stop in the second turn.

Caution again on the restart for Steven Shebester, the lights around the Devil’s Bowl dimmed. Giving a couple of safety laps, officials called off the restart; doing so just, before the lights went completely dark.

Getting the problem fixed and lights restored, the field re-fired with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. absolutely dominating the last half of the A-Feature. Pulling to as much as a seven-second advantage before a caution on Lap 18 for Kevin Ramey, the final result was a lights out performance by the Sunnyvale, Texas shoe with a 3.894 second advantage over Roger Crockett at the drop of the checkered flag.

Diving the bottom of the Devil’s Bowl through turns one and two on the Lap 18 restart, Matt Covington went from sixth to third and held on for his 36th career podium finish with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. John Carney II ended up fourth with Harli White picking up her ninth career National Tour top-five finish.

Blake Hahn picked up a couple of spots to finish sixth with Jack Dover seventh. Chris Martin in eighth was followed by Dylan Westbrook. Picking up 10 positions to earn Hard Charger honors, Colorado’s Jake Bubak completed the top ten.

A field of 31 drivers was on hand to open the 46th annual Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals. Four SCE Gaskets Heat Races went to Danny Jennings, Tucker Doughty, Roger Crockett, and Jack Dover. BMRS B-Feature action was topped by Kevin Ramey. Provisionals were used by Alex Hill and Casey Carter.

The 46th annual Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals continues Saturday, October 19 with gates opening at 3:00 P.M. and racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT). Admission is $25 with Seniors, Military, and Kids 13-15 admitted for only $10. Children 12 and under are free into the grandstands. Pit Passes each night are $30. Information and directions to the Devil’s Bowl Speedway are available at http://www.devilsbowl.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV

46th Winter Nationals

Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Mesquite, TX

Friday, October 18, 2019

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #Races (Top 16 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1J-Danny Jennings, [1]

2. 95-Matt Covington, [2]

3. 14-Jordon Mallett, [3]

4. 28-Scott Bogucki, [5]

5. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [6]

6. 74B-Jake Bubak, [4]

7. 77X-Alex Hill, [7]

8. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [2]

2. 52-Blake Hahn, [3]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III, [1]

4. 79-Kevin Ramey, [4]

5. 22X-Steven Shebester, [7]

6. 33C-Casey Carter, [6]

7. 12W-Dale Wester, [5]

8. 118-Scott Evans, [8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Roger Crockett, [2]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [5]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [3]

4. 44M-Chris Martin, [6]

5. 21P-Robbie Price, [7]

6. 71-Colby Estes, [4]

7. 9-Chase Randall, [8]

8. 71W-Weston Gorham, [1]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 53-Jack Dover, [1]

2. 17W-Harli White, [6]

3. J2-John Carney II, [7]

4. 03-Joe Wood Jr, [5]

5. 33-Mike Merrell, [4]

6. 1S-Joey Schmidt, [2]

7. 26M-Fred Mattox, [3]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 6 advance to the A-Feature)

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 79-Kevin Ramey, [2]

2. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [3]

3. 21P-Robbie Price, [1]

4. 74B-Jake Bubak, [6]

5. 12W-Dale Wester, [11]

6. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [13]

7. 77X-Alex Hill, [9]

8. 71-Colby Estes, [7]

9. 9-Chase Randall, [10]

10. 33C-Casey Carter, [5]

11. 26M-Fred Mattox, [12]

12. 33-Mike Merrell, [4]

13. 1S-Joey Schmidt, [8]

14. 71W-Weston Gorham, [14]

15. 118-Scott Evans, [15]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [2]

2. 11-Roger Crockett, [6]

3. 95-Matt Covington, [9]

4. J2-John Carney II, [1]

5. 17W-Harli White, [4]

6. 52-Blake Hahn, [8]

7. 53-Jack Dover, [5]

8. 44-Chris Martin, [10]

9. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [12]

10. 74B-Jake Bubak, [20]

11. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [18]

12. 1J-Danny Jennings, [7]

13. 14-Jordon Mallett, [11]

14. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [3]

15. 21P-Robbie Price, [19]

16. 24D-Danny Sams III, [15]

17. 12W-Dale Wester, [21]

18. 79-Kevin Ramey, [17]

19. 03-Joe Wood Jr, [14]

20. 22X-Steven Shebester, [16]

21. 28-Scott Bogucki, [13]

22. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [22]

23. 33C-Casey Carter, [24]

24. 77X-Alex Hill, [23]

Lap Leader(s): Harli White 1-8, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 9-25

Hard Charger: Jake Bubak +10

High Point Driver: Harli White

Provisional(s): Alex Hill (Points) / Casey Carter (Regional)

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15)

1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 4,070

2. Blake Hahn 4,028

3. Roger Crockett 3,788

4. Matt Covington 3,768

5. John Carney II 3,654

6. Scott Bogucki 3,643

7. Harli White 3,409

8. Robbie Price 3,401

9. Jordon Mallett 3,332

10. Tucker Doughty 3,043

11. Alex Hill 2,965

12. Seth Bergman 1,606

13. Dylan Westbrook 1,195

14. Jamie Ball 1,163

15. Paul Nienhiser 892