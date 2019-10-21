NSW Government Proposes New Speedway Location to Replace Track in Parramatta

SYDNEY, NSW (October 21, 2019) — While the future of Valvoline Raceway in Parramatta is likely coming to an end it appears there is a solution that will keep Speedway a part of the Sydney area for the foreseeable future. In a press release from the office of Andrew Constance, Minster for Transport and Roads and Leader of the House, posted by 7NEWS Sydney stated the New South Wales government will work with other agencies to build a new speedway after news broke on Monday the Government would take possession of the land the track occupies to construct a new rail line.

The New South Wales Government will hold a forum on November 15th with various motor sports organizations to discuss a potential master plan of a new Sydney Motorsports Precinct located in Eastern Creek. The Sydney Metro project will need the land that Valvoline Raceway sits on in 2021.

Valvoline Raceway has organized a rally on Tuesday October 22nd at 6:00 p.m. to protest the use of the land Valvoline Raceway sits on for the construction of the rail project.