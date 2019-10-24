Six New Prints From Kelly Telfer Available in the NSCHoF Museum Store

From Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (October 24, 2019) – Six new fine art prints from artist Kelly Telfer are available for purchase now in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum store. These exclusive, 16” X 20” limited prints can only be found by visiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, or by ordering online at www.SprintCarStuff.com

These prints, priced at $75 each, will make excellent Christmas gifts for race fans who wish to get them framed and wrapped for that special someone for the holidays! Featuring high quality Giclee print, these fine art prints provide fade and color shift resistance for at least 200 years.

The six prints include…

1. Doug Wolfgang in the Ray & Jay Williams #8

2. Jack Hewitt in the Bob Hampshire #63

3. Kaeding winged sprint car

4. Howard Kaeding #3 and Nick Rescino #1

5. Al Pombo #3 and Marshall Sargent #7

6. Herb & Howard Kaeding

Get your limited signed and numbered prints today, by visiting the museum in Knoxville, or by ordering online at www.SprintCarStuff.com

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com