Jordyn Brazier Wins at Valvoline Raceway

GRANVILLE, NSW (October 26, 2019) — Jordyn Brazier was victorious during the “Old School Sprintcars” event at Valvoline Raaceway. Brazier charged from 11th starting spot to take the lead with five laps to go and held on for the victory. Michael Stewart moved up from sixth starting spot to claim the runner up spot late in the main event with Daniel Sayre rounding out the podium.
Valvoline Raceway
Granville, NSW
Saturday October 26, 2019
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. NS15-Daniel Cassidy
2. N16-Daniel Sayre
3. N18-Guy Stanshall
4. N52-Mark Attard
5. N96-Bruce White
6. N81-Graham Lagerlow
7. Q6-Mick Rowell
8. N9-Lachlan Caunt
9. NS35-Kaitlyn Anthony
10. N86-Ben Atkinson JR
Heat Race #2:
1. NS71-Michael Stewart
2. N65-Brendan Rallings
3. NS21-Jordyn Brazier
4. N24-Blake Skipper
5. N73-Darren Salmon
6. Q88-Ryan McNamara
7. NS57-Brendan Scorgie
8. N93-Will Thompson
9. NS4-Jake Baines
DNS. N61-Mick Matchett
Heat Race #3:
1. N43-Alex Orr
2. N53-Jessie Attard
3. N68-James Duckworth
4. N10-Luke Stirton
5. NS97-Luke Geering
6. Q69-Mick Sauer
7. NS16-Ashleigh Jack
8. N83-Peter O’Neill
9. N72-Coby Elliott
10. NS11-Adam Hourigan
Heat Race #4:
1. NS71-Michael Stewart
2. N16-Daniel Sayre
3. N52-Mark Attard
4. N18-Guy Stanshall
5. N96-Bruce White
6. NS4-Jake Baines
7. N81-Graham Lagerlow
8. N93-Will Thompson
9. N24-Blake Skipper
10. N61-Mick Matchett
Heat Race #5:
1. NS21-Jordyn Brazier
2. N43-Alex Orr
3. NS57-Brendan Scorgie
4. N10-Luke Stirton
5. NS11-Adam Hourigan
6. N73-Darren Salmon
7. NS16-Ashleigh Jack
8. N65-Brendan Rallings
9. N68-James Duckworth
10. Q88-Ryan McNamara
Heat Race #6:
1. N53-Jessie Attard
2. NS35-Kaitlyn Anthony
3. Q69-Mick Sauer
4. NS15-Daniel Cassidy
5. N86-Ben Atkinson JR
6. N72-Coby Elliott
7. N9-Lachlan Caunt
8. Q6-Mick Rowell
9. N83-Peter O’Neill
10. NS97-Luke Geering
B-Main:
1. N86-Ben Atkinson JR
2. N9-Lachlan Caunt
3. NS97-Luke Geering
4. NS16-Ashleigh Jack
5. NS4-Jake Baines
6. Q6-Mick Rowell
7. N81-Graham Lagerlow
8. N83-Peter O’Neill
9. NS11-Adam Hourigan
10. N24-Blake Skipper
11. N93-Will Thompson
12. N72-Coby Elliott
13. Q88-Ryan McNamara
DNS: N61-Mick Matchett
A-Main:
1. NS21-Jordyn Brazier
2. NS71-Michael Stewart
3. N16-Daniel Sayre
4. N65-Brendan Rallings
5. NS4-Jake Baines
6. N18-Guy Stanshall
7. Q69-Mick Sauer
8. N53-Jessie Attard
9. N9-Lachlan Caunt
10. N81-Graham Lagerlow
11. NS16-Ashleigh Jack
12. N52-Mark Attard
13. N83-Peter O’Neill
14. NS97-Luke Geering
15. NS35-Kaitlyn Anthony
16. NS57-Brendan Scorgie
17. N10-Luke Stirton
18. N43-Alex Orr
19. NS15-Daniel Cassidy
20. N96-Bruce White
21. N86-Ben Atkinson JR
22. N68-James Duckworth
DNS: N73-Darren Salmon
DNS: Q6-Mick Rowell