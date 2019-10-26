Jordyn Brazier Wins at Valvoline Raceway

GRANVILLE, NSW (October 26, 2019) — Jordyn Brazier was victorious during the “Old School Sprintcars” event at Valvoline Raaceway. Brazier charged from 11th starting spot to take the lead with five laps to go and held on for the victory. Michael Stewart moved up from sixth starting spot to claim the runner up spot late in the main event with Daniel Sayre rounding out the podium.

Valvoline Raceway

Granville, NSW

Saturday October 26, 2019

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. NS15-Daniel Cassidy

2. N16-Daniel Sayre

3. N18-Guy Stanshall

4. N52-Mark Attard

5. N96-Bruce White

6. N81-Graham Lagerlow

7. Q6-Mick Rowell

8. N9-Lachlan Caunt

9. NS35-Kaitlyn Anthony

10. N86-Ben Atkinson JR

Heat Race #2:

1. NS71-Michael Stewart

2. N65-Brendan Rallings

3. NS21-Jordyn Brazier

4. N24-Blake Skipper

5. N73-Darren Salmon

6. Q88-Ryan McNamara

7. NS57-Brendan Scorgie

8. N93-Will Thompson

9. NS4-Jake Baines

DNS. N61-Mick Matchett

Heat Race #3:

1. N43-Alex Orr

2. N53-Jessie Attard

3. N68-James Duckworth

4. N10-Luke Stirton

5. NS97-Luke Geering

6. Q69-Mick Sauer

7. NS16-Ashleigh Jack

8. N83-Peter O’Neill

9. N72-Coby Elliott

10. NS11-Adam Hourigan

Heat Race #4:

1. NS71-Michael Stewart

2. N16-Daniel Sayre

3. N52-Mark Attard

4. N18-Guy Stanshall

5. N96-Bruce White

6. NS4-Jake Baines

7. N81-Graham Lagerlow

8. N93-Will Thompson

9. N24-Blake Skipper

10. N61-Mick Matchett

Heat Race #5:

1. NS21-Jordyn Brazier

2. N43-Alex Orr

3. NS57-Brendan Scorgie

4. N10-Luke Stirton

5. NS11-Adam Hourigan

6. N73-Darren Salmon

7. NS16-Ashleigh Jack

8. N65-Brendan Rallings

9. N68-James Duckworth

10. Q88-Ryan McNamara

Heat Race #6:

1. N53-Jessie Attard

2. NS35-Kaitlyn Anthony

3. Q69-Mick Sauer

4. NS15-Daniel Cassidy

5. N86-Ben Atkinson JR

6. N72-Coby Elliott

7. N9-Lachlan Caunt

8. Q6-Mick Rowell

9. N83-Peter O’Neill

10. NS97-Luke Geering

B-Main:

1. N86-Ben Atkinson JR

2. N9-Lachlan Caunt

3. NS97-Luke Geering

4. NS16-Ashleigh Jack

5. NS4-Jake Baines

6. Q6-Mick Rowell

7. N81-Graham Lagerlow

8. N83-Peter O’Neill

9. NS11-Adam Hourigan

10. N24-Blake Skipper

11. N93-Will Thompson

12. N72-Coby Elliott

13. Q88-Ryan McNamara

DNS: N61-Mick Matchett

A-Main:

1. NS21-Jordyn Brazier

2. NS71-Michael Stewart

3. N16-Daniel Sayre

4. N65-Brendan Rallings

5. NS4-Jake Baines

6. N18-Guy Stanshall

7. Q69-Mick Sauer

8. N53-Jessie Attard

9. N9-Lachlan Caunt

10. N81-Graham Lagerlow

11. NS16-Ashleigh Jack

12. N52-Mark Attard

13. N83-Peter O’Neill

14. NS97-Luke Geering

15. NS35-Kaitlyn Anthony

16. NS57-Brendan Scorgie

17. N10-Luke Stirton

18. N43-Alex Orr

19. NS15-Daniel Cassidy

20. N96-Bruce White

21. N86-Ben Atkinson JR

22. N68-James Duckworth

DNS: N73-Darren Salmon

DNS: Q6-Mick Rowell