Daniel Harding Triumphant After Wild Finish at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, WA (November 2, 2019) — Daniel Harding scored the victory with the Mattington Toyota Sprint Car Series on Saturday night at Perth Motorplex after a thrilling finish with Callum Williamson. During a final corner exchange Williamson dove under Harding for the lead in turn four, taking the spot. Harding was able to cross lines though and drove by Williamson at the finish line to win. Williams held on for second with Mitch Wormall, Jason Kendrick, and Ben Ellement rounding out the top five.

Tom Payet won the Speedcar feature.

Perth Motorplex

Kwinana Beach, WA

Saturday November 2, 2019

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 12-Daniel Harding

2. 3-Callum Williamson

3. 97-Mitchell Wormall

4. 11-Jason Kendrick

5. 53-Ben Ellement

6. 8-Andrew Priolo

7. 9-AJ Nash

8. 25-Taylor Milling

9. 57-Shaun Bradford

10. 14-Jason Pryde

11. 79-Kris Coyle

12. 51-Jamie Oldfield

13. 50-Tom Callaghan

14. 66-Robert Watson Jnr

15. 18-Trevor Jolly

16. 96-Aldo De Paoli

17. 75-Ben Van Ryt

18. 31-Phil Waters

19. 42-Ben Butcher

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 7-Tom Payet

2. 38-Travis White

3. V47-Dene McAllan

4. 23-Glen Mears

5. 17-Daniel Golding

6. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino

7. 26-Keenan Fleming

8. 9-Vaughan Manders

9. 51-Beau Doyle

10. 52-Lee Redmond

11. 97-Gary Mann

12. 11-Kaiden Manders

13. 15-Rob Golding

14. A1-Dayne Kingshott