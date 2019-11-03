Daniel Harding Triumphant After Wild Finish at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, WA (November 2, 2019) — Daniel Harding scored the victory with the Mattington Toyota Sprint Car Series on Saturday night at Perth Motorplex after a thrilling finish with Callum Williamson. During a final corner exchange Williamson dove under Harding for the lead in turn four, taking the spot. Harding was able to cross lines though and drove by Williamson at the finish line to win. Williams held on for second with Mitch Wormall, Jason Kendrick, and Ben Ellement rounding out the top five.
Tom Payet won the Speedcar feature.
Perth Motorplex
Kwinana Beach, WA
Saturday November 2, 2019
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 12-Daniel Harding
2. 3-Callum Williamson
3. 97-Mitchell Wormall
4. 11-Jason Kendrick
5. 53-Ben Ellement
6. 8-Andrew Priolo
7. 9-AJ Nash
8. 25-Taylor Milling
9. 57-Shaun Bradford
10. 14-Jason Pryde
11. 79-Kris Coyle
12. 51-Jamie Oldfield
13. 50-Tom Callaghan
14. 66-Robert Watson Jnr
15. 18-Trevor Jolly
16. 96-Aldo De Paoli
17. 75-Ben Van Ryt
18. 31-Phil Waters
19. 42-Ben Butcher
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 7-Tom Payet
2. 38-Travis White
3. V47-Dene McAllan
4. 23-Glen Mears
5. 17-Daniel Golding
6. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino
7. 26-Keenan Fleming
8. 9-Vaughan Manders
9. 51-Beau Doyle
10. 52-Lee Redmond
11. 97-Gary Mann
12. 11-Kaiden Manders
13. 15-Rob Golding
14. A1-Dayne Kingshott