Danny Smith Wins Southern Most Sprint Car Nationals

CLEWISTON, Fl. (November 2, 2019) — Danny Smith won the Southern Most Sprint Car Nationals Saturday night for the United Sprint Car Series at Hendry County Motorsports Park. Smith held off Friday’s feature winner, Justin Barger, for the victory. Danny Martin Jr, Conner Leoffler, and Terry Gray from 10th starting spot rounded out the top five.

USCS Southern Most Sprint Car Nationals

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters

Hendry County Motorsports Park

Clewiston, FL

Saturday, November 2, 2019

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Danny Smith[1]

2. 07-Johnny Bridges[4]

3. 116-Nick Snyder[5]

4. 10-Terry Gray[7]

5. 28 M-Conner Morrell[6]

6. 82-Garrett Green[2]

7. 7 J-Gregg Jones[3]

BMRS Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Connor Leoffler[3]

2. 5-Justin Barger[4]

3. 24-Danny Martin Jr[7]

4. 20 F-Frank Carlsson[2]

5. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[5]

6. 28 W-Jeff Willingham[6]

7. 83 A-Bob Auld[1]

Butlerbuilt Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 43-Terry Witherspoon[2]

2. 52-Shane Kreidler[3]

3. 76-Mallie Shuster[5]

4. 20-Jim Shuster[4]

5. 38-Tony Agin[7]

6. 7 E-Eric Gunderson[1]

7. 34-Darren Orth[6]

8. 26-Jeff Bye[8]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[1]

2. 4-Danny Smith[3]

3. 07-Johnny Bridges[2]

4. 22-Connor Leoffler[6]

5. 24-Danny Martin Jr[5]

6. 83 R-Mark Ruel Jr[4]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 4-Danny Smith[1]

2. 5-Justin Barger[2]

3. 24-Danny Martin Jr[5]

4. 22-Connor Leoffler[6]

5. 10-Terry Gray[10]

6. 43-Terry Witherspoon[4]

7. 07-Johnny Bridges[3]

8. 116-Nick Snyder[8]

9. 76-Mallie Shuster[9]

10. 28 M-Conner Morrell[13]

11. 20-Jim Shuster[12]

12. 38-Tony Agin[11]

13. 28 W-Jeff Willingham[16]

14. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[15]

15. 7 J-Gregg Jones[20]

16. 20 F-Frank Carlsson[14]

17. 34-Darren Orth[19]

18. 7 E-Eric Gunderson[18]

19. 26-Jeff Bye[23]

20. 83 A-Bob Auld[21]

21. 52-Shane Kreidler[7]

22. 82-Garrett Green[17]

DNS: 83 Mark Ruel Jr