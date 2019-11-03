Thunder Motorsports Purchases National Racing Alliance

LIMA, Ohio (November 2, 2019) — The National Racing Alliance will be under new stewardship for the 2020 season. Former car owner Ron Hammons, who has run the National Racing Alliance since 2017 announced at the season ending awards banquet that the series was sold to Thunder Motorsports. Thunder Motorsports with a group of investors including Ed Kennedy own Plymouth Speedway. Dave Muzzillo, who also runs the Sprints on Dirt, confirmed with TJSlideways.com he will be involved in the race direction and overseeing the series.

Hammons indicated he is turning over the series with a 2020 schedule that is mostly complete nine races at Limaland Motorsports Park and others at surrounding area race tracks.

As one of the most prolific sponsors and car owners in the Ohio 360 sprint car scene Hammons sponsored and fielded multiple cars before taking over the series in 2017 from the University of Northwest Ohio. NRA series officials Craig and Wendy Rutan also announced they would be stepping away from the series next season.