Thomas Tops Practice for the 2019 Oval Nationals

From Richie Murray

PERRIS, Ca. (November 6, 2019) – Two-time and defending Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction winner Kevin Thomas, Jr. picked up right where he left off the year before by recording the fastest overall lap during Wednesday night’s practice session at California’s Perris Auto Speedway.

Cullman, Alabama’s Thomas, the 2017-2018 Oval Nationals winner, circled the ½-mile southern California clay with a lap of 16.214 seconds in his Hayward-Thomas Motorsports/McDonald’s – Dr. Pepper/DRC/Speedway Chevy. Second quickest was 2010 “Ovals” winner Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) at 16.330, followed by Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) at 16.373, USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car point leader C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) at 16.384, with Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.) rounding out the top-five at 16.417.

Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, Calif.) led the CRA contingent in sixth with a lap of 16.467. Two-time 2018 prelim night winner Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) was eighth while three-time Oval Nationals winners Damion Gardner (Concord, Calif.) and Bud Kaeding (Campbell, Calif.) were 10th and 15th, respectively, out of the 31 cars that were in attendance Wednesday night.

More than 40 cars are entered for this year’s Oval Nationals with three complete nights of racing action over the next three nights, November 7-8-9 at Perris. Cars hit the track at 5:30pm Pacific.

If you are unable to make it to the track, all the action can be watched live on FloRacing, listened to live on the USAC app with live timing and scoring available on both the USAC and Race-Monitor apps.

USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL, CRA & SANDS CHEVROLET SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR PRACTICE RESULTS: November 6, 2019 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – 24th Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction

PRACTICE: 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 19, Hayward/Thomas-16.214; 2. Chris Windom, 5G, Parallax/Goacher-16.330; 3. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-16.373; 4. C.J. Leary, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-16.384; 5. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-16.417; 6. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-16.467; 7. Richard Vander Weerd, 10, Vander Weerd-16.470; 8. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-16.485; 9. Max Adams, 73T, Ford-16.534; 10. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.553; 11. Logan Seavey, 19x, Reinbold/Underwood-16.582; 12. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-16.616; 13. Chase Johnson, 68, Thomas-16.653; 14. Thomas Meseraull, 13m, Gile-16.656; 15. Bud Kaeding, 0, Williams-16.660; 16. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.728; 17. Charles Davis, Jr., 47, Davis-16.731; 18. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-16.775; 19. Jason McDougal, 42x, Cheney-16.777; 20. Eddie Tafoya, Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.835; 21. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-16.900; 22. Jace Vander Weerd, 88, Vander Weerd-16.992; 23. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-16.999; 24. Hunter Schuerenberg, 19s, Reinbold/Underwood-17.018; 25. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-17.028; 26. Matt McCarthy, 28m, McCarthy-17.111; 27. Dennis Gile, 13G, Gile-17.197; 28. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-17.308; 29. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-17.727; 30. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-NT; 31. Tye Mihocko, 5, Mihocko-NT.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL, CRA & SANDS CHEVROLET SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACES: November 7-8-9, 2019 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – 24th Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction