Colagiovanni Crowned ESS Champion for 2019.

From Dean Reynolds

VERNON, NY – The Vernon Downs Casino and Resort Hotel was the site for the 2019 version of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) Banquet which brought the curtain down on the 36th Anniversary Season. History was made as 18-year-old Paulie Colagiovanni was crowed the ESS champion which made him the youngest in the history of the club.

With more than 20 different drivers collecting from the over $50,000 cash point fund, with added prizes which included the Lucky Giveaway Program, the total payout for the topped $72,000.

On the strength of his seven wins this past season, the Cicero, NY native won his first title besting Chuck Hebing, Matt Tanner, Jason Barney and Billy VanInwegen in the final points rundown. Not only did he win the overall Lucas Oil title but also claimed the NAPA Auto Parts US Tour, the Ohsweken Speedway Canada Tour, the E&V Energy I90/I81 Series and the Donath Motorworx CNY Speedweek brought to you by Stirling Lubricants title.

The 2018 ESS champion Steve Poirier came to the banquet to hand the championship eagle trophy to Colagiovanni who will now have possession for one year.

Other point titles were claimed by Jordan Poirier who won the Fondations 4 Saisons Quebec Series, Dave Axton took the Cobra Coaches Dash Series, The Danny Willmes Enterprises Lap Leader points was won by five-time A-Main winner Jonathan Preston with Brett Wright winning the Fondations 55 Hard Charger points.

Many special awards were also given out during the night with Tyler Cartier taking the Lane’s Yamaha Rookie of Year and a $500 cash prize. Denny Peebles was chosen as the Most Improved driver in 2019 and also took a $500 cash prize. The Mach 1 Chassis Hard Luck Award went to Team Cobra, Chuck and Kelly Hebing as they received a complete Mach 1 Frame. Despite tough luck that plagued them all year, both still came to every full point event. Doug Emery won the annual Mechanic of the Year award which was voted on by his peers, he received a well-deserved standing ovation once announced.

Scott Holcomb received the prestigious John Zentner Memorial Award. Scott who returned to the tour from a hiatus of over 15 years, made all the events but two from his Granby, Connecticut home. The 2019 ESS Hall of Fame class inductee was Craig “Cricket” Keel. The two-time champion who also amassed 28 career victories will join many ESS greats in the Hall.

Many sponsors that contributed to the point fund were thanked which included: Lucas Oil, Hoosier Racing Tire, NAPA Auto Parts, Donath Motorworx, Ohsweken Speedway, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, Fondations 4 Saisons, Fondations 55 and Danny Willmes Enterprises.

Also given a big thank you was cash contributors during the season which was Ground Control Lawn and Snow, E3 Spark Plugs, Car Mate Trailers, Stirling Lubricants and Racing Methanol, Around Town Plumbing and Heating, Pinnacle Employee Services & Lacaillade Masonry.

As the Holday Season approaches the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints would like to thank all the race teams, crew members, sponsors, promoters and most of all the fans for a tremendous 2019 season. The first green flag will wave in April of 2020!

2019 Lucas Oil ESS Banquet Payout (which included over $3,000 in Lucas Oil Product)

Paulie Colagiovanni – $9,348

Chuck Hebing – $8,783

Matt Tanner – $6,448

Jason Barney – $5,173

Billy VanInwegen – $4,973

Shawn Donath – $3,583

Jonathan Preston – $3,623

Davie Franek – $3,373

Jeff Cook – $3,918

Scott Holcomb – $2,748

Denny Peebles – $2,698

Brett Wright – $2,743

Kelly Hebing – $2,353

Kyle Moffit – $2,048

Chad Miller – $1,548

Pete Richardson – $1,948

Tyler Cartier – $2,098

Jordan Poirier – $1,025

Steve Poirier – $925

Danny Varin – $600

Larry Wight – $400

Bryan Cloutier – $305

Josh Pieniazek – $225

Dale Gosselin – $210

Chris Jones – $205

Josh Flint – $200

Dylan Swiernik – $200

Dylan Westbrook – $100

Lucas Wolfe – $100

Scott Kreutter – $100

Lucky Giveaway Program:

ASCS Heads from Brodix – Billy VanInwegen

Winters Rear End – Matt Tanner

Walker Filtration Set of Filters – Davie Franek

Kevin Nouse Designs/K1 RaceGear Drivers Suit – Jeff Cook

Simpson VuDu Helmet – Mike Stelter Racing

Super Gen Products/Champion Power Equipment – Dave Axton

Beyea Headers $750 – Brett Wright

KSE Racing Products Power Steering Pump – Jonathan Preston

ASI Racewear $500 – Denny Peebles

Maxim Racing $500 – Tyler Cartier

ATL Fuel Cells Tail Tank – Pete Richardson

Adirondack Powder Coating – Chad Miller

Schoenfeld Headers – Scott Holcomb, Jason Barney, Jeff Cook

Wings Unlimited – Chuck Hebing, Kelly Hebing, Jason Barney, Jonathan Preston

Other Giveaways: LC Design Hero Cards – Shawn Donath, XXX Race Co. Rock Screen – Kelly Hebing, Area Auto Racing News/Simpson Shoes – Brett Wright, Slade Shock Technology – Pete Richardson.