Allstar Performance Event List: January 1 – 5, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 1-5, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Wednesday January 1, 2020
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Bunbury City Speedway – Bunbury, WA – AU – Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
Bunbury City Speedway – Bunbury, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Huntly International Speedway – Waikato, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – World Series Sprintcars / Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Ultimate Sydney Speedway
Western Speedway – Darlington, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Friday January 3, 2020
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday January 4, 2020
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars
Attwell Park Speedway – Albany, WA – AU – Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
Hobart Raceway – Sorell Creek, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Hobart Raceway – Sorell Creek, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Nowra Speedway – Nowra, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Ultimate Sydney Speedway
Sunday January 5, 2020
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Midget Cars – Beasley Memorial
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Beasley Memorial
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars