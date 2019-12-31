Allstar Performance Event List: January 1 – 5, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 1-5, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Wednesday January 1, 2020

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Bunbury City Speedway – Bunbury, WA – AU – Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series

Bunbury City Speedway – Bunbury, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Huntly International Speedway – Waikato, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – World Series Sprintcars / Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Ultimate Sydney Speedway

Western Speedway – Darlington, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Friday January 3, 2020

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday January 4, 2020

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars

Attwell Park Speedway – Albany, WA – AU – Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series

Hobart Raceway – Sorell Creek, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Hobart Raceway – Sorell Creek, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Nowra Speedway – Nowra, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Ultimate Sydney Speedway

Sunday January 5, 2020

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Midget Cars – Beasley Memorial

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Beasley Memorial

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars