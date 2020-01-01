Sweet and Macedo Continue Dominance at Valvoline Raceway

GRANVILLE, NSW (January 1, 2020) — The New Year brought a familiar result at Valvoline Raceway this winter as Brad Sweet and Carson Macedo continued their dominance of Ultimate Sydney Speedweek by winning the sprint car and speedcar features respectively Wednesday night at Valvoline Raceway.

Jamie Veal led the early portion of the sprint car feature until Veal slipped off the backstretch navigating slower traffic and allowed Aaron Reutzel took the lead on lap 22. Reutzel’s time at the front was short lived as Sweet was able to drive up from fifth starting spot to dive under Reutzel on the backstretch to take the lead on lap 27. Sweet led the remainder of the 35 lap distance. Reutzel held on for second while Marcus Dumsney, Jamie Veal, and Macedo rounded out the top five.

The win was Sweet’s third out of four starts a Valvoline Raceway this winter.

“That was a lot of fun,” Sweet stated in victory lane. “I was able to make some moves in lapped traffic and it played out perfect for us. The rubber started to come in, not hard core, but just a little rubber clean enough that I found that groove and only had a few laps to get by (Reutzell). We were both fighting to get through some of those lapped cars and he made one mistake off of turn two and I was able to capitalize.”

Macedo continued his dominance in the speedcar divisions at Valvoline Raceway winning the 2020 edition of the Australian Midget Car Grand Prix. Macedo won his heat race, won the pole shuffle, and led all 30 laps of the main event.

Before Macedo won the main event Valvoline Raceway owner Barry Waldron offered to double the prize money for Macedo if he started at the back of the pack and win the upcoming Geroge Tatnell Classic on January 11th. Macedo seemed poised for the challenge.

“I’m all for it, lets start the back. Hopefully it will bring out some fans out,” Macedo exclaimed enthusiastically in victory lane. “I think that would be pretty cool. Drive up front he back of the pack and see if we can get up to the front.”

Ultimate Sydney Speedweek / 2020 Australian Midget Car Grand Prix

Valvoline Raceway

Granville, NSW

Wednesday January 1, 2020

Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Midget Cars

