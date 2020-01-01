Sweet and Macedo Continue Dominance at Valvoline Raceway

GRANVILLE, NSW (January 1, 2020) — The New Year brought a familiar result at Valvoline Raceway this winter as Brad Sweet and Carson Macedo continued their dominance of Ultimate Sydney Speedweek by winning the sprint car and speedcar features respectively Wednesday night at Valvoline Raceway.
Jamie Veal led the early portion of the sprint car feature until Veal slipped off the backstretch navigating slower traffic and allowed Aaron Reutzel took the lead on lap 22. Reutzel’s time at the front was short lived as Sweet was able to drive up from fifth starting spot to dive under Reutzel on the backstretch to take the lead on lap 27. Sweet led the remainder of the 35 lap distance. Reutzel held on for second while Marcus Dumsney, Jamie Veal, and Macedo rounded out the top five.
The win was Sweet’s third out of four starts a Valvoline Raceway this winter.
“That was a lot of fun,” Sweet stated in victory lane. “I was able to make some moves in lapped traffic and it played out perfect for us. The rubber started to come in, not hard core, but just a little rubber clean enough that I found that groove and only had a few laps to get by (Reutzell). We were both fighting to get through some of those lapped cars and he made one mistake off of turn two and I was able to capitalize.”
Macedo continued his dominance in the speedcar divisions at Valvoline Raceway winning the 2020 edition of the Australian Midget Car Grand Prix. Macedo won his heat race, won the pole shuffle, and led all 30 laps of the main event.
Before Macedo won the main event Valvoline Raceway owner Barry Waldron offered to double the prize money for Macedo if he started at the back of the pack and win the upcoming Geroge Tatnell Classic on January 11th. Macedo seemed poised for the challenge.
“I’m all for it, lets start the back. Hopefully it will bring out some fans out,” Macedo exclaimed enthusiastically in victory lane. “I think that would be pretty cool. Drive up front he back of the pack and see if we can get up to the front.”
Ultimate Sydney Speedweek / 2020 Australian Midget Car Grand Prix
Valvoline Raceway
Granville, NSW
Wednesday January 1, 2020
Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Qualifing Flight A:
1. D2-Ben Atkinson, 12.457
2. S63-Ryan Jones, 12.485
3. N92-Sam Walsh, 12.551
4. NS15-Daniel Cassidy, 12.642
5. N56-Michael Saller, 12.671
6. N43-Alex Orr, 12.707
7. N20-Troy Little, 12.750
8. N53-Jessie Attard, 12.799
9. N16-Daniel Sayre, 12.807
10. V96-Andy Caruana, 12.899
11. N12-Thomas Jeffrey, 12.901
Qualifying Flight B:
1. USA56-Aaron Reutzel, 12.230
2. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey, 12.369
3. N47-Marcus Dumesny, 12.482
4. N48-Jackson Delamont, 12.610
5. NS6-Matt Geering, 12.667
6. N24-Blake Skipper, 12.684
7. N54-Grant Tunks, 12.706
8. V5-Max Dumesny, 12.770
9. NS57-Brendan Scorgie, 12.783
10. N73-Darren Salmon, 13.491
Qualifing Flight C:
1. NS4-Ian Madsen, 12.349
2. USA7-Brad Sweet, 12.475
3. VA21-Shaun Dobson, 12.567
4. N61-Mick Matchett, 12.684
5. USA55-McKenna Haase, 12.703
6. NS97-Luke Geering, 12.821
7. NZ69-Brett Sullivan, 12.895
8. N52-Mark Attard, 13.009
9. N9-Lachlan Caunt, 13.172
10. N83-Peter O’Neill, 13.230
11. N72-Coby Elliott, 13.353
Qualifying Flight D:
1. V35-Jamie Veal, 12.215
2. NQ5-Danny Reidy, 12.418
3. NQ7-Robbie Farr, 12.475
4. N10-Luke Stirton, 12.506
5. N99-Carson Macedo, 12.547
6. NS71-Michael Stewart, 12.837
7. N93-Will Thompson, 12.837
8. N32-Warren Ferguson, 12.840
9. N86-Ben Atkinson JR, 13.108
10. Q6-Mick Rowell, 13.194
11. N18-Guy Stanshall, NT
Heat Race #1:
1. N92-Sam Walsh
2. S63-Ryan Jones
3. D2-Ben Atkinson
4. N20-Troy Little
5. N16-Daniel Sayre
6. N43-Alex Orr
7. N56-Michael Saller
8. V96-Andy Caruana
9. N12-Thomas Jeffrey
10. NS15-Daniel Cassidy
11. N53-Jessie Attard
Heat Race #2:
1. USA56-Aaron Reutzel
2. N47-Marcus Dumesny
3. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey
4. N54-Grant Tunks
5. N48-Jackson Delamont
6. V5-Max Dumesny
7. N24-Blake Skipper
8. NS57-Brendan Scorgie
9. N73-Darren Salmon
10. NS6-Matt Geering
Heat Race #3:
1. NS4-Ian Madsen
2. USA7-Brad Sweet
3. VA21-Shaun Dobson
4. NS97-Luke Geering
5. USA55-McKenna Haase
6. N61-Mick Matchett
7. NZ69-Brett Sullivan
8. N9-Lachlan Caunt
9. N52-Mark Attard
10. N83-Peter O’Neill
11. N72-Coby Elliott
Heat Race #4:
1. V35-Jamie Veal
2. NQ7-Robbie Farr
3. N99-Carson Macedo
4. NS71-Michael Stewart
5. NQ5-Danny Reidy
6. N10-Luke Stirton
7. N32-Warren Ferguson
8. N18-Guy Stanshall
9. N86-Ben Atkinson JR
10. Q6-Mick Rowell
11. N93-Will Thompson
Pole Shuffle Round #1:
1. N47-Marcus Dumesny
2. S63-Ryan Jones
Pole Shuffle Round #2:
1. NQ7-Robbie Farr
2. N47-Marcus Dumesny
Pole Shuffle Round #3:
1. USA7-Brad Sweet
2. NQ7-Robbie Farr
Pole Shuffle Round #4:
1. N92-Sam Walsh
2. USA7-Brad Sweet
Pole Shuffle Round #5:
1. NS4-Ian Madsen
2. N92-Sam Walsh
Pole Shuffle Rounds #6:
1. USA56-Aaron Reutzel
2. NS4-Ian Madsen
Pole Shuffle Round #7:
1. V35-Jamie Veal
DNF. USA56-Aaron Reutzel
B-Main:
1. V5-Max Dumesny
2. N32-Warren Ferguson
3. NS15-Daniel Cassidy
4. N12-Thomas Jeffrey
5. N53-Jessie Attard
6. N10-Luke Stirton
7. N86-Ben Atkinson JR
8. NZ69-Brett Sullivan
9. N83-Peter O’Neill
10. N72-Coby Elliott
11. NS57-Brendan Scorgie
12. V96-Andy Caruana
13. N18-Guy Stanshall
14. N73-Darren Salmon
15. N52-Mark Attard
16. N9-Lachlan Caunt
17. Q6-Mick Rowell
18. NS6-Matt Geering
19. N24-Blake Skipper
20. N61-Mick Matchett
21. N43-Alex Orr
DNS. N56-Michael Saller
A-Main:
1. USA7-Brad Sweet
2. USA56-Aaron Reutzel
3. N47-Marcus Dumesny
4. V35-Jamie Veal
5. N99-Carson Macedo
6. N92-Sam Walsh
7. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey
8. NQ7-Robbie Farr
9. N48-Jackson Delamont
10. D2-Ben Atkinson
11. NQ5-Danny Reidy
12. S63-Ryan Jones
13. NS71-Michael Stewart
14. NS15-Daniel Cassidy
15. N54-Grant Tunks
16. N16-Daniel Sayre
17. N32-Warren Ferguson
18. N20-Troy Little
19. N12-Thomas Jeffrey
20. V5-Max Dumesny
21. NS97-Luke Geering
22. USA55-McKenna Haase
23. NS4-Ian Madsen
24. VA21-Shaun Dobson
Midget Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. Q25-Anthony Chaffey
3. N62-Dan Biner
4. V72-Glen Shaw
5. N57-Harley Smee
6. N9-Rod Francis
7. N41-Robert Mackay
8. N34-Jeffrey Burns
9. N58-Jeremy Evans
10. N69-Ayden Elliott
Heat Race #2:
1. N14-Nathan Smee
2. N97-Matthew Jackson
3. N74-Alan Day
4. N24-Clint Leibhardt
5. Q11-Charlie Brown
6. N36-Stephen Birkett
7. Q56-Richard Robinson
8. N28-Dean Meadows
9. N15-DJ Raw
10. N5-Andy Hassan
Heat Race #3:
1. N51-Michael Stewart
2. N11-Jay Waugh
3. Q3-Cal Whatmore
4. N8-Cameron Malouf
5. N26-Jamie Hall
6. V21-Adam Wallis
7. N78-Troy Jenkins
8. N4-Bob Jackson
9. N66-Ben Morgan
Heat Race #4:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. Q11-Charlie Brown
3. Q56-Richard Robinson
4. N57-Harley Smee
5. N14-Nathan Smee
6. N5-Andy Hassan
7. N36-Stephen Birkett
8. V72-Glen Shaw
9. N41-Robert Mackay
10. N34-Jeffrey Burns
Heat Race #5:
1. V21-Adam Wallis
2. Q25-Anthony Chaffey
3. N62-Dan Biner
4. N69-Ayden Elliott
5. N9-Rod Francis
6. N4-Bob Jackson
7. N26-Jamie Hall
8. N58-Jeremy Evans
9. N66-Ben Morgan
10. N51-Michael Stewart
Heat Race #6:
1. N78-Troy Jenkins
2. N97-Matthew Jackson
3. Q3-Cal Whatmore
4. N11-Jay Waugh
5. N28-Dean Meadows
6. N24-Clint Leibhardt
7. N8-Cameron Malouf
8. N74-Alan Day
9. N15-DJ Raw
B-Main:
1. N28-Dean Meadows
2. N4-Bob Jackson
3. N15-DJ Raw
4. N58-Jeremy Evans
5. N69-Ayden Elliott
6. N66-Ben Morgan
7. N34-Jeffrey Burns
8. N5-Andy Hassan
9. N41-Robert Mackay
Pole Shuffle Round #1:
1. Q3-Cal Whatmore
2. N11-Jay Waugh
Pole Shuffle Round #2:
1. Q3-Cal Whatmore
2. N78-Troy Jenkins
Pole Shuffle Round #3:
1. V21-Adam Wallis
2. Q3-Cal Whatmore
Pole Shuffle Round #4:
1. N14-Nathan Smee
2. V21-Adam Wallis
Pole Shuffle Round #5:
1. Q25-Anthony Chaffey
2. N14-Nathan Smee
Pole Shuffle Round #6:
1. N97-Matthew Jackson
2. Q25-Anthony Chaffey
Pole Shuffle Round #7:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. N97-Matthew Jackson
A-Main:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. N97-Matthew Jackson
3. N14-Nathan Smee
4. N15-DJ Raw
5. N28-Dean Meadows
6. N51-Michael Stewart
7. N62-Dan Biner
8. N57-Harley Smee
9. N74-Alan Day
10. V72-Glen Shaw
11. Q56-Richard Robinson
12. N78-Troy Jenkins
13. N9-Rod Francis
14. N36-Stephen Birkett
15. Q3-Cal Whatmore
16. N26-Jamie Hall
17. N4-Bob Jackson
18. N11-Jay Waugh
19. N24-Clint Leibhardt
20. Q11-Charlie Brown
21. N8-Cameron Malouf
22. V21-Adam Wallis
23. Q25-Anthony Chaffey
24. N58-Jeremy Evans