POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets 2020 Schedule

From POWRi

Belleville, IL – The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League campaign rolls out a 39-event schedule, tackling 2020 with the tour invading Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin. An action-packed 2020 includes a handful of first-time events, historic midget jewels, and traditional POWRi outings.

As has been tradition for the past several years, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets will join up with the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midgets to open 2020 with the Seventh Annual Turnpike Challenge. A star-studded annual event, the Turnpike Challenge is the place to be as fans and drivers alike are itching to get their outdoor racing thrill.

Opening with Creek County Speedway on Thursday, March 26th, the National Midgets will spar with the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League for night one of four. I-44 Riverside Speedway is set to host two nights in a row with Port City Raceway rounding out the Turnpike Challenge on Sunday. Previously, everyone has been gunning for Christopher Bell, who has a total of nine TPC victories. In 2019 Bell was only able to capture one of four nights with Logan Seavey taking two and Jonathan Beason trumping Bell as the duo collided coming to the line at Port City for the TPC finale.

April 17th and 18th will feature the inaugural Little Rock Nationals at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Arkansas. A facility that always has good side-by-side racing, Arkansas will get a late Easter present in the form of a double-dose of both the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues.

The Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals, a fan-favorite doubleheader weekend, will kick off the month of May at Valley Speedway on May 1st and round out the weekend with the annual appearance at the title-sponsor owned Lucas Oil Speedway, labeled the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks,” on May 2nd for the Open Wheel Showdown.

The Ninth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEED Week will again host five nights of racing. A crown jewel in its own right, POWRi Illinois SPEED Week displays some of the best midget racing in the world, attracting drivers from around the globe. Belle-Clair Speedway will once again serve as the SPEED Week opener on Wednesday, June 10th. The League will then head to Lincoln Speedway on Thursday, June 11th and then Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, June 12th before Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 13th. POWRi Illinois SPEED Week will conclude on Sunday, June 14th at Fayette County Speedway.

New for 2020, POWRi will invade Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, June 27th for the Class Track Mania. A solo appearance at Tri-State, this will be the first scheduled visit for the POWRi National Midgets to Tri-State since 2015.

Rich in heritage and tradition, Angell Park Speedway will host the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League on Saturday, July 4th and Sunday, July 5th for the 39th Annual Pepsi Nationals.

What has grown into a staple in the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget League schedules, Valley Speedway will host the Fourth Annual Thunder in the Valley on July 11th and 12th. New for 2020, the POWRi National and West Midgets will precede Valley Speedway with a visit to Humboldt Speedway on July 10th.

A fan-thrilling favorite, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will host the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League alongside the World of Outlaws for the Iron Man weekend doubleheader on August 7th and 8th.

Other notable events include July 24 and 25 alongside the All Star Sprints at Jacksonville Speedway and Tri-City Speedway.

2020 will continue to be dotted with key events of the League’s traditional schedule, including the Camfield Memorial at Macon Speedway on Saturday, August 22nd, the Knepper Memorial at Belle-Clair Speedway on September 5th, and the Charlene Meents Memorial on September 6th.

Rounding out the season, Creek County Speedway will host the Season Championship/Fall Fling for both the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League.

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.

Thur, March 26* Creek County Speedway – Turnpike Challenge

Fri, March 27* I-44 Speedway – Turnpike Challenge

Sat, March 28 *I-44 Speedway – Turnpike Challenge

Sun, March 29*Port City Raceway – Turnpike Challenge

Fri, April 17* I-30 Speedway – Little Rock Nationals

Sat, April 18* I-30 Speedway – Little Rock Nationals

Fri, May 1* Valley Speedway – MO, Mid-State Midget Nationals

Sat, May 2* Lucas Oil Speedway – Open Wheel Showdown

Sat, May 16 Macon Speedway – Midwest Season Opener

Fri, May 22 Belle-Clair Speedway

Sat, May 23 Belle-Clair Speedway – Knepper Memorial

Wed, June 10 Belle-Clair Speedway – Illinois SPEED Week

Thur, June 11 Lincoln Speedway – Illinois SPEED Week

Fri, June 12 Jacksonville Speedway – Illinois SPEED Week

Sat, June 13 Macon Speedway – Illinois SPEED Week Sun, June 14 Fayette County Speedway – Illinois SPEED Week

Sat, June 27 Tri-State Speedway – Class Track Mania

Sat, July 4 Angell Park Speedway – Pepsi Nationals

Sun, July 5 Angell Park Speedway – Pepsi Nationals

Fri, July 10* Humboldt Speedway

Sat, July 11* Valley Speedway – Thunder In The Valley

Sun, July 12* Valley Speedway – Thunder In The Valley

Fri, July 24 Jacksonville Speedway – All Star Sprints

Sat, July 25 Tri-City Speedway – All Star Sprints

Fri, July 31 Belle-Clair Speedway

Sat, Aug 1 Macon Speedway

Fri, Aug 7 I-55 Raceway – Iron Man 55

Sat, Aug 8 I-55 Raceway – Iron Man 55

Fri, Aug 21 Belle-Clair Speedway

Sat, Aug 22 Macon Speedway – Camfield Memorial

Sat, Sept 5* Belle-Clair Speedway – Meents Memorial

Sun, Sept 6* Belle-Clair Speedway – Meents Memorial

Fri, Sept 11 Jacksonville Speedway – Herb Barlow Memorial

Sat, Sept 12 Spoon River Speedway – Tom Knowles Memorial

Sat, Sept 19 Fairbury Speedway

Fri, Oct 2 Jacksonville Speedway

Sat, Oct 3 Belle-Clair Speedway

Fri, Oct 16* Creek County Speedway – Fall Fling/Season Championship

Sat, Oct 17* Creek County Speedway – Fall Fling/Season Championship

Co-Sanction – *POWRi West