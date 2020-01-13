2020 All Star point fund increases to $258,000

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (January 13, 2020) – The 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 boasts an impressive schedule of 55 events, 17 of which will award a winner’s payout of at least $6,000. With an exciting slate comes a hefty point fund, as the 2020 All Star Circuit of Champions point fund will now award $258,000 across the top twelve positions including $65,000 for the championship team; a $58,000 increase from 2019. Kevin Rudeen has committed to ‘sponsoring’ $50,000 of the increased fund.

“I’ll be the first to admit that I have never liked points racing, but this past year was a lot of fun for me and my team,” said Kevin Rudeen. “We had an awesome time at the All Star banquet in December and I really like the way that Tony and his team do things with the Series. I’m looking forward to 2020 with our partnership with the All Stars. We will be announcing details at a later date on our 2020 Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race.”

Not only will the Series champion notice an impressive lift in the season-ending point fund, bumping up from $51,000 in 2019 to $65,000 in 2020, but the remaining 11 positions within the top twelve will also see an increase including a $9,000 jump for second and third place raising the payouts to $45,000 and $35,000, respectively.

In addition, the fourth place payout will increase from $21,000 to $28,000, fifth place from $16,000 to $22,000, sixth place from $11,000 to $15,000, seventh place from $9,500 to $12,000, eighth place from $8,000 to $10,000, ninth place from $6,500 to $8,000, tenth place from $5,500 to $7,000, eleventh place from $5,000 to $6,000, and twelfth place from $4,500 to $5,000.

“This is awesome,” said Tony Stewart. “A huge thank you goes out to Kevin Rudeen. He took a chance with the All Stars last year having Cory (Eliason) driving full-time, also put together a nice contingency package for the racers and sponsored a huge Foundation race. Whenever we can give back to our racers, it puts a smile on my face.”

Although not accumulating championship points toward the season-ending point fund, the All Star Circuit of Champions will kick-off their 2020 season with a four-race stint in the Sunshine State, first invading the high-paced Volusia Speedway Park near Barberville, Florida, on Wednesday and Thursday, February 5 & 6, followed by a two-day visit to East Bay Raceway Park just south of Tampa on Monday and Tuesday, February 10 & 11.

The championship point season will activate, officially, on Friday and Saturday, April 10 & 11, with a two-day stay at the highbanks of Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio. The Spring Nationals doubleheader will award $5,000 on each night.

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Point Fund:

1. $65,000

2. $45,000

3. $35,000

4. $28,000

5. $22,000

6. $15,000

7. $12,000

8. $10,000

9. $8,000

10. $7,000

11. $6,000

12. $5,000

Total: $258,000

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 345 “semi-lovely” stores in 25 states. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.