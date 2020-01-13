Placerville Speedway welcomes PureCrop1

By Gary Thomas

The Placerville Speedway is pleased to welcome PureCrop1 as a presenting sponsor of the five Wingless Spec Sprint events that will be contested at the quarter-mile this coming season. The El Dorado County Fairgrounds venue will host a trio of Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour sanctioned shows, along with a pair of non-sanctioned Spec Sprint races.

“We are happy to have Ray Drysdale and PureCrop1 come on board as presenting sponsor of our Wingless Spec Sprint races this year,” said Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “We feel as if the fans will get a lot of variety this season and look forward to holding five shows for Spec Sprints with support from PureCrop1 in 2020.”

PureCrop1 is a rapidly growing organic crop science formulation serving the premium fruits, vegetable and agriculture industry. PureCrop1 is also completely safe to use at home around children and pets. The company views dirt track motorsports as a great way to build the PureCrop1 brand and at the same time help build the awareness of dirt track motorsports. For more information about PureCrop1 please visit their website at https://purecrop1.com/index.html

Wingless Spec Sprint events at Placerville Speedway in 2020

Saturday April 4: Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | First Responders Night

Saturday May 30: Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Dads and Grads Night

Saturday July 18: Non-Sanctioned Wingless Spec Sprints | 15th annual Mark Forni Classic

Saturday August 8: Non-Sanctioned Wingless Spec Sprints | Legends Night

Wednesday August 26: Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Gold Country Showdown