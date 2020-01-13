Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Pod Cast join Callies Performance Products, Fremont Fence as Attica division sponsors

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park welcomes Propane.com and Dirt Nerds Pod Cast as the division sponsor of the UMP Late Models for 2020. Returning as the sponsor of the 410 sprint division will once again be Callie’s Performance Products while the Fremont Fence Company returns to sponsor the 305 sprint division.

The season kicks off Friday, March 20 with all three weekly divisions in action.

“We are pleased to bring Propane.com and Dirt Nerds Pod Cast into our family at Attica and look forward to promoting them. Callie’s Performance Products and Fremont Fence have been long time supporters of Attica Raceway Park and racing throughout the area and we are thankful for their continued backing,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Propane is a powerful, clean, efficient fuel for homes, farms, fleets and businesses. Besides residential applications, propane is giving businesses a lift. Propane drives fleets and entire industries in a new, cleaner direction. Clean propane is helping lead a low carbon revolution. It’s not only powering schools but cleaner, quieter buses as well. The versatile clean and abundant fuel that’s going to power America today, tomorrow and well into the future. Propane is clean, American energy. Visit www.propane.com to learn more about what propane can do for you.

Located in the heart of the dirt racing world, Dirt Nerds covers all forms of dirt motorsports. Dirt Nerds talks everything from sprint cars to late models to modifieds and more. You can also be sure to listen for interviews from your favorite driver or motorsports personality. Dirt Nerds has interviewed drivers like Rico Abreu, Paul McMahan, Billy Moyer Jr., Chris Ferguson and a variety of local drivers. Hosts Elliott and Duane weigh in on the latest dirt racing every week. You can catch the Dirt Nerds pod cast on the Apple Pod Cast app, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, Tunein and iHeartRadio.

Headquartered in Fostoria, Ohio – not far from Attica Raceway Park – Callies Performance Products specializes in the best designed, highest qualify crankshafts, connecting rods and camshaft cores available on the market. To find out more about Callies Performance Products or a possible career with the company, go to www.callies.com

Owned by Ken and Karen Clark, Fremont Fence offers residential, commercial and industrial services and provides free estimates. You can build security and beauty with all kinds of fencing materials at Fremont Fence. Fremont Fence guarantees their quality work and quality materials. Fremont Fence offers a variety of fencing products such as galvanized chain-link, temporary chain-link, vinyl and aluminum coated chain-link, vinyl privacy slats, aluminum, polyvinyl and wood fences, guardrail, flag poles, dog kennels and electric gate operators. Go to www.fremontfenceco.com for more information.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.