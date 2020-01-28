Speed Shift TV and Lincoln Speedway Renew Partnership for 2020 Season and Beyond

Inside Line Promotions

AVON, Ind. (Jan. 27, 2020) – The 2020 season is approximately a month away from beginning at Lincoln Speedway, which continues its partnership with Speed Shift TV by inking a multi-year agreement with the premiere streaming network.

The leading live streaming company will showcase live video from almost every race at the 3/8-mile dirt oval in Abbottstown, Pa. More than 30 nights of action are on tap, including the 17th annual Weldon Sterner Memorial, two Pennsylvania Speedweek shows, the Hank Gentzler Memorial, the Bob Leiby Memorial and the Dirt Nationals among numerous other marquee events.

Opening Day for the Icebreaker 30 is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, with a rain date set for the following day.

The featured divisions at Lincoln Speedway are 410 Sprint Cars and 358 Sprint Cars with other select divisions and series visiting the track.

All of the races broadcast via Speed Shift TV will be a part of the VIP subscription, which offers access to a large number of races each month for a low price of only $40 per month. The subscription encompasses nearly all live broadcasts as well as all On-Demand content. Most races offer single-day passes as well.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

Speed Shift TV is one of the leading motor sports marketing, production and live streaming providers in the industry, servicing more than 400 nights of racing per year across the globe to an audience nationwide and beyond.

Speed Shift TV is marketing-first brand and works alongside tracks and series to promote and add measurable value the series, venues, events, partners and drivers.

