Kerry Madsen Holds Off James McFadden for WSS Victory at Bunbury

BUNBURY, WA (February 15, 2020) — The box score will show Kerry Madsen led all 30-laps in route to winning Saturday’s feature event with the World Series Sprintcars and Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series at Bunbury City Speedway. That statistic was not reflective of how close the finish ended up being with Madsen having to hold off multiple challenges from James McFadden, who moved up from seventh starting position to challenge Madsen over the final five laps of the main event. Madsen was up for the challenge holding off McFadden, Lucas Wolfe, Brooke Tatnell, and David Murcott for the victory.

World Series Sprintcars / Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series

Bunbury City Speedway

Bunbury WA

Saturday February 15, 2020

Qualifying:

1. W11-Jason Kendrick, 13.947

2. W2-Kerry Madsen, 13.951

3. W8-Andrew Priolo, 14.141

4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 14.157

5. W77-Brad Maiolo, 14.191

6. V55-Brooke Tatnell, 14.228

7. T22-Jock Goodyer, 14.238

8. V88-David Murcott, 14.247

9. W12-Daniel Harding, 14.299

10. W97-Mitchell Wormall, 14.345

11. W25-Taylor Milling, 14.353

12. W17-James McFadden, 14.384

13. W79-Kris Coyle, 14.435

14. V40-Rusty Hickman, 14.485

15. W14-Jason Pryde, 14.507

16. W60-Brock Hallett, 14.532

17. W63-Todd Davis, 14.545

18. S20-Glen Sutherland, 14.556

19. W3-Callum Williamson, 14.593

20. W42-Ben Butcher, 14.625

21. W9-AJ Nash, 14.635

22. W94-Matthew Cross, 14.761

23. W4-Cameron Mckenzie, 15.221

24. W83-Daniel Hartigan, NT

Heat Race #1:

1. W17-James McFadden

2. W79-Kris Coyle

3. S20-Glen Sutherland

4. T22-Jock Goodyer

5. V55-Brooke Tatnell

6. W11-Jason Kendrick

7. W3-Callum Williamson

8. W83-Daniel Hartigan

Heat Race #2:

1. V88-David Murcott

2. W2-Kerry Madsen

3. W63-Todd Davis

4. W25-Taylor Milling

5. W42-Ben Butcher

6. W4-Cameron Mckenzie

7. W77-Brad Maiolo

8. V40-Rusty Hickman

Heat Race #3:

1. W60-Brock Hallett

2. W12-Daniel Harding

3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

4. W8-Andrew Priolo

5. W97-Mitchell Wormall

6. W14-Jason Pryde

7. W94-Matthew Cross

8. W9-AJ Nash

Heat Race #4:

1. V40-Rusty Hickman

2. V55-Brooke Tatnell

3. W60-Brock Hallett

4. W2-Kerry Madsen

5. W25-Taylor Milling

6. W12-Daniel Harding

7. W42-Ben Butcher

8. W83-Daniel Hartigan

Heat Race #5:

1. T22-Jock Goodyer

2. W11-Jason Kendrick

3. S20-Glen Sutherland

4. W97-Mitchell Wormall

5. V88-David Murcott

6. W4-Cameron Mckenzie

7. W9-AJ Nash

DNS: W77-Brad Maiolo

Heat Race #6:

1. W17-James McFadden

2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

3. W8-Andrew Priolo

4. W63-Todd Davis

5. W14-Jason Pryde

6. W3-Callum Williamson

7. W79-Kris Coyle

8. W94-Matthew Cross

B-Main:

1. W42-Ben Butcher

2. W3-Callum Williamson

3. W14-Jason Pryde

4. W94-Matthew Cross

5. W4-Cameron Mckenzie

A-Main:

1. W2-Kerry Madsen

2. W17-James McFadden

3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

4. V55-Brooke Tatnell

5. V88-David Murcott

6. W11-Jason Kendrick

7. W3-Callum Williamson

8. T22-Jock Goodyer

9. W60-Brock Hallett

10. W63-Todd Davis

11. W97-Mitchell Wormall

12. W42-Ben Butcher

13. W14-Jason Pryde

14. W94-Matthew Cross

15. W79-Kris Coyle

16. W12-Daniel Harding

17. V40-Rusty Hickman

18. W8-Andrew Priolo

19. S20-Glen Sutherland

DQ: W25-Taylor Milling