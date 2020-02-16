Kerry Madsen Holds Off James McFadden for WSS Victory at Bunbury

BUNBURY, WA (February 15, 2020) — The box score will show Kerry Madsen led all 30-laps in route to winning Saturday’s feature event with the World Series Sprintcars and Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series at Bunbury City Speedway. That statistic was not reflective of how close the finish ended up being with Madsen having to hold off multiple challenges from James McFadden, who moved up from seventh starting position to challenge Madsen over the final five laps of the main event. Madsen was up for the challenge holding off McFadden, Lucas Wolfe, Brooke Tatnell, and David Murcott for the victory.
World Series Sprintcars / Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
Bunbury City Speedway
Bunbury WA
Saturday February 15, 2020
Qualifying:
1. W11-Jason Kendrick, 13.947
2. W2-Kerry Madsen, 13.951
3. W8-Andrew Priolo, 14.141
4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 14.157
5. W77-Brad Maiolo, 14.191
6. V55-Brooke Tatnell, 14.228
7. T22-Jock Goodyer, 14.238
8. V88-David Murcott, 14.247
9. W12-Daniel Harding, 14.299
10. W97-Mitchell Wormall, 14.345
11. W25-Taylor Milling, 14.353
12. W17-James McFadden, 14.384
13. W79-Kris Coyle, 14.435
14. V40-Rusty Hickman, 14.485
15. W14-Jason Pryde, 14.507
16. W60-Brock Hallett, 14.532
17. W63-Todd Davis, 14.545
18. S20-Glen Sutherland, 14.556
19. W3-Callum Williamson, 14.593
20. W42-Ben Butcher, 14.625
21. W9-AJ Nash, 14.635
22. W94-Matthew Cross, 14.761
23. W4-Cameron Mckenzie, 15.221
24. W83-Daniel Hartigan, NT
Heat Race #1:
1. W17-James McFadden
2. W79-Kris Coyle
3. S20-Glen Sutherland
4. T22-Jock Goodyer
5. V55-Brooke Tatnell
6. W11-Jason Kendrick
7. W3-Callum Williamson
8. W83-Daniel Hartigan
Heat Race #2:
1. V88-David Murcott
2. W2-Kerry Madsen
3. W63-Todd Davis
4. W25-Taylor Milling
5. W42-Ben Butcher
6. W4-Cameron Mckenzie
7. W77-Brad Maiolo
8. V40-Rusty Hickman
Heat Race #3:
1. W60-Brock Hallett
2. W12-Daniel Harding
3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
4. W8-Andrew Priolo
5. W97-Mitchell Wormall
6. W14-Jason Pryde
7. W94-Matthew Cross
8. W9-AJ Nash
Heat Race #4:
1. V40-Rusty Hickman
2. V55-Brooke Tatnell
3. W60-Brock Hallett
4. W2-Kerry Madsen
5. W25-Taylor Milling
6. W12-Daniel Harding
7. W42-Ben Butcher
8. W83-Daniel Hartigan
Heat Race #5:
1. T22-Jock Goodyer
2. W11-Jason Kendrick
3. S20-Glen Sutherland
4. W97-Mitchell Wormall
5. V88-David Murcott
6. W4-Cameron Mckenzie
7. W9-AJ Nash
DNS: W77-Brad Maiolo
Heat Race #6:
1. W17-James McFadden
2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
3. W8-Andrew Priolo
4. W63-Todd Davis
5. W14-Jason Pryde
6. W3-Callum Williamson
7. W79-Kris Coyle
8. W94-Matthew Cross
B-Main:
1. W42-Ben Butcher
2. W3-Callum Williamson
3. W14-Jason Pryde
4. W94-Matthew Cross
5. W4-Cameron Mckenzie
A-Main:
1. W2-Kerry Madsen
2. W17-James McFadden
3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
4. V55-Brooke Tatnell
5. V88-David Murcott
6. W11-Jason Kendrick
7. W3-Callum Williamson
8. T22-Jock Goodyer
9. W60-Brock Hallett
10. W63-Todd Davis
11. W97-Mitchell Wormall
12. W42-Ben Butcher
13. W14-Jason Pryde
14. W94-Matthew Cross
15. W79-Kris Coyle
16. W12-Daniel Harding
17. V40-Rusty Hickman
18. W8-Andrew Priolo
19. S20-Glen Sutherland
DQ: W25-Taylor Milling