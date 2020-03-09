Florida Winners Look To Ride Momentum To Texas

By Nick Graziano

PAIGE, TX – March 9, 2020 – Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet and Logan Schuchart already got the hardest task of the season out of the way – earning the first win of the year.

Now they’ll try to ride that momentum into the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Texas doubleheader on Friday, March 13, at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, TX and on Saturday, March 14, at LoneStar Speedway in Kilgore, TX.

“I love Cotton Bowl Speedway,” Sweet said. “It’s a 3/8 (mile track), exciting, high banked, tight corners. I was able to win there a couple of years ago with a last lap pass. Always ran good there. Looking forward to getting back there for sure.”

The reigning champion has picked up where he left of in 2019 as the current point leader – earning three podium finishes in a row at the season opening DIRTcar Nationals, including his 51st career win. Those results also earned him his second Big Gator championship.

Cotton Bowl Speedway could be another successful stop for the Grass Valley, CA driver in his pursuit for back-to-back championships. He won the Series’ first race at the speedway in 2016 and finished second at the second race in 2018 – won by David Gravel.

Sweet attributes his success at the speedway to its similarities to California tracks.

“Cotton Bowl reminds me of tracks back home, especially Tulare (Thunderbowl Raceway), which I grew up racing a lot at Tulare” Sweet said. “Lots of slide jobs. Good grippy racetrack. It should be a lot of fun. I think no matter where we go nowadays, we tend to put on a pretty good show. ”

Sweet will be making his 600th career World of Outlaws start at Cotton Bowl Speedway.

Schatz will be going for his first win at Cotton Bowl Speedway and second at LoneStar Speedway. The 10-time Series champion won the first World of Outlaws race at LoneStar in 2017. He is also currently the only full-time Series driver to have a win at the 3/8-mile track.

“It’s a fun place, I’ve always enjoyed going” Schatz said about LoneStar Speedway. “Anytime you get to go to the great state of Texas it always has a different vibe in the air. LoneStar is one of them places that has changed over the years. They’ve done a lot of great things to improve it and it’s awful fast and races really well. We’ve had great success there and naturally anybody looks forward to that one when you go to a racetrack you’ve had success at.”

Schatz won the first race of the 2020 season, his 295th career World of Outlaws victory. He brought Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing its 300th career World of Outlaws win last year and now he’s on the path to hitting that milestone himself.

Schuchart has yet to finish inside the top-five at either track, but his performance in Florida demonstrated that his previous statistics hold little weight.

Before this year, Schuchart had never finished inside the top-five at Volusia Speedway Park or led a lap at the track. He left Florida this year with one win, three top-five finishes and 50 laps led.

The Shark Racing driver found his stride last year, winning eight races – doubling his total career wins. With his win in Florida, Schuchart goes into the Texas doubleheader two-points behind Sweet.

“You want to keep the momentum rolling,” Schuchart said. “We’ve had a good start to the season, so far. I’m looking forward to Texas. Hopefully we can keep our momentum rolling, stay consistent, stay on the podium and knock out a few wins.”

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Friday, March 13, at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, TX. Get tickets and more information.

Saturday, March 14, at LoneStar Speedway in Kilgore, TX, for the East Texas Lone Star Shootout. Get tickets and more information.

ABOUT THE TRACK

Cotton Bowl Speedway is a high-banked 3/8-mile track. The track record is 13.517 sec. set by Danny Lasoski on Feb. 26, 2016.

Online – CottonBowlSpeedway.com

Phone – (512) 507-1486

LoneStar Speedway is a high-banked 3/8-mile track. The track record is 13.059 sec. set by Danny Lasoski on April 4, 2002.

Online – LoneStarSpeedway.com

Phone – (903) 986-9731

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased by going to WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

3/8-MILE WINNERS IN 2019

There were 13 races on a 3/8-mile track in 2019.

Stockton Dirt Track: Logan Schuchart won on March 16 and Sept. 13

Keller Auto Speedway: David Gravel won on March 29

USA Raceway: Brad Sweet won on April 5

Lincoln Speedway: Lance Dewease won on May 15

Lawrenceburg Speedway: Kyle Larson won on May 27

Granite City Speedway: Brad Sweet won on June 8

Cedar Lake Speedway: Sheldon Haudenschild and Brad Sweet won on July 6

Hartford Speedway: David Gravel won on July 12

Big Sky Speedway: David Gravel won on Aug. 24

Grays Harbor Raceway: Daryn Pittman won on Sept. 2

Dodge City Raceway Park: Donny Schatz on Sept. 20 and Brad Sweet on Sept. 21

COTTON BOWL SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2018 – David Gravel on April 26

2016 – Brad Sweet on Feb. 26

LONESTAR SPEEDWAY PREVIOUS WINNERS

2017 – Donny Schatz on March 3

2010 – Craig Dollansky on March 12

2009 – Joey Saldana on April 10 and Oct. 24

2004 – Steve Kinser on March 12

2003 – Steve Kinser on Oct. 24

1986 – Sammy Swindell on March 14 and June 14

1984 – Sammy Swindell on May 5, Sammy Swindell on May 5 (March 10 makeup), Sammy Swindell on June 19

