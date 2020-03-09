Forsberg Wins ASCS Feature at Petaluma

From Bryan Hulbert

PETALUMA, CA (March 8, 2020) – The top of a California podium sweep Sunday night with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Andy Forsberg finally broke into Victory Lane at Petaluma Speedway.

“It’s a freaking miracle we got a race in at Petaluma the first weekend of March, so heck yeah! We appreciate this win, we appreciate all the fans for coming out,” stated Andy.

The 151st different winner with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Forsberg is the eighth from California to top the series.

Taking the point from Sam Hafertepe, Jr. in slower traffic on Lap 16, after falling to third on the start, Forsberg kept pace over the field until a Lap 25 restart. Biking the Autism Awareness No. X1 into the first two turns on the restart, Sean Becker shot to the lead only to have the caution negate the pass as the field reverted to the last fully completed lap.

Asked about the caution and getting the lead back, Andy said, “I’m old enough to admit, sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good so we definitely got saved by the yellow for someone running over Willie [Croft] so whoever ran over Croft and caused the caution thank you because you saved my ass.”

Keeping tied to the bottom line of the three-eighths-mile oval, Forsberg opened his advantage to 0.901 seconds at the drop of the checkered flag. Cutting a massive diamond through the first and second turns in the closing laps, Shane Golobic raced to his second runner-up finish of the weekend in the NOS Energy Drink/Matt Wood Racing No. 17x.

Sean Becker ended up third with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. holding on to finish fourth despite the car getting tighter as the race progressed. Rolling from 10th, Justyn Cox completed the top five.

Scott Bogucki crossed sixth with Carson Macedo coming from 11th to finish seventh. Blake Carrick from 14th made it to eighth with his brother, Tanner Carrick in tow. Hard Charging from 19th, Penngrove’s Chase Johnson completed the top-ten.

With a field of 42 drivers on hand Sunday night, five SCE Gaskets Heat Races were won by Jordon Mallett, Chase Johnson, Chelsea Blevins, Willie Croft, and Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Hoosier Tire Qualifiers went to Dylan Westbrook, Sean Becker, and Andy Forsberg. A pair of BMRS B-Features were topped by Tony Gualda and Willie Croft.

The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network returns to action at the Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21.

Live coverage is available for those who cannot make the trip on http://www.racinboys.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV

Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, CA

Sunday, March 8, 2020

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #Races (Top 30 in Passing Points advance to Qualifiers)

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]

2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[6]

3. 8-Devon Borden[3]

4. X1-Andy Forsberg[8]

5. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

6. 9-Chase Randall[5]

7. 7H-Jake Haulot[7]

8. 88-Travis Reber[1]

9. 95-Matt Covington[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 24C-Chase Johnson[2]

2. HR44-Geoff Ensign[6]

3. 44-Chris Martin[1]

4. 1-Tony Gualda Jr[4]

5. 21S-Shane Hopkins[3]

6. 17W-Harli White[8]

7. 11-Roger Crockett[7]

8. 43-Bradley Terrell[5]

9. 24-Garet Williamson[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 1B-Chelsea Blevins[2]

2. 21-Carson Macedo[3]

3. 44J-Jesse Love[1]

4. 21P-Robbie Price[6]

5. 63-JJ Hickle[7]

6. 96-Greg Hamilton[4]

7. 21K-Thomas Kennedy[5]

8. 57-Billy Butler[8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 56-Willie Croft[2]

2. 17X-Shane Golobic[4]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]

4. 28-Scott Bogucki[8]

5. 12J-John Clark[1]

6. 38-Colby Johnson[6]

7. J2-John Carney II[5]

8. 11M-Mindy McCune[7]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

2. 38B-Blake Carrick[1]

3. 7C-Justyn Cox[3]

4. 77X-Alex Hill[4]

5. 5V-Sean Becker[8]

6. 52-Blake Hahn[7]

7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]

8. 0J-Jeremy McCune[5]

Hoosier Tire Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier #1 (8 Laps)

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]

3. 28-Scott Bogucki[3]

4. 21P-Robbie Price[2]

5. 77X-Alex Hill[6]

6. 38-Colby Johnson[8]

7. 21S-Shane Hopkins[9]

8. 24C-Chase Johnson[5]

9. 44J-Jesse Love[7]

10. DNS: 14-Jordon Mallett

Qualifier #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5V-Sean Becker[2]

2. 7C-Justyn Cox[1]

3. 17X-Shane Golobic[4]

4. 21-Carson Macedo[3]

5. 83T-Tanner Carrick[6]

6. 17W-Harli White[8]

7. 1B-Chelsea Blevins[5]

8. 63-JJ Hickle[7]

9. 24D-Danny Sams III[9]

10. 9-Chase Randall[10]

Qualifier #3 (8 Laps)

1. X1-Andy Forsberg[4]

2. 8-Devon Borden[2]

3. 44-Chris Martin[1]

4. HR44-Geoff Ensign[6]

5. 38B-Blake Carrick[3]

6. 1-Tony Gualda Jr[7]

7. 52-Blake Hahn[8]

8. 12J-John Clark[9]

9. 56-Willie Croft[5]

10. 96-Greg Hamilton[10]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 advance to the A-Feature)

B-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 1-Tony Gualda Jr[2]

2. 24C-Chase Johnson[1]

3. 14-Jordon Mallett[6]

4. 9-Chase Randall[7]

5. 38-Colby Johnson[3]

6. 7H-Jake Haulot[8]

7. 44J-Jesse Love[5]

8. 24-Garet Williamson[13]

9. J2-John Carney II[10]

10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]

11. 11M-Mindy McCune[11]

12. 0J-Jeremy McCune[12]

13. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

B-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 56-Willie Croft[2]

2. 17W-Harli White[1]

3. 21S-Shane Hopkins[3]

4. 63-JJ Hickle[4]

5. 43-Bradley Terrell[11]

6. 11-Roger Crockett[8]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III[6]

8. 12J-John Clark[5]

9. 96-Greg Hamilton[7]

10. 95-Matt Covington[12]

11. 57-Billy Butler[10]

12. 88-Travis Reber[13]

13. 21K-Thomas Kennedy[9]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. X1-Andy Forsberg[1]

2. 17X-Shane Golobic[4]

3. 5V-Sean Becker[5]

4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

5. 7C-Justyn Cox[10]

6. 28-Scott Bogucki[8]

7. 21-Carson Macedo[11]

8. 38B-Blake Carrick[14]

9. 83T-Tanner Carrick[6]

10. 24C-Chase Johnson[19]

11. 44-Chris Martin[12]

12. 1-Tony Gualda Jr[17]

13. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[7]

14. 8-Devon Borden[9]

15. 21P-Robbie Price[13]

16. HR44-Geoff Ensign[3]

17. 52-Blake Hahn[23]

18. 17W-Harli White[20]

19. 14-Jordon Mallett[21]

20. 63-JJ Hickle[25]

21. 21S-Shane Hopkins[22]

22. 77X-Alex Hill[16]

23. 1B-Chelsea Blevins[15]

24. 56-Willie Croft[18]

25. 11-Roger Crockett[24]

Lap Leader(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1-15; Andy Forsberg 16-30

Hard Charger: Chase Johnson +9

High Point Driver: Andy Forsberg

Provisional(s): Blake Hahn (Points); Matt Covington (Points)

Driver Point Standings (Top 15)

1. Harli White 447

2. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 433

3. Roger Crockett 419

4. Blake Hahn 416

5. Matt Covington 410

6. Tanner Carrick 408

7. Jordon Mallett 406

8. Scott Bogucki 400

9. Dylan Westbrook 396

10. Blake Carrick 391

11. Dominic Scelzi 368

12. Justin Sanders 367

13. Thomas Kennedy 359

14. Alex Hill 330

15. John Carney II 328