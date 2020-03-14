With Cancellations Galore Five Events Still on as of Saturday Morning

(March 14, 2020) — With most of the weekend’s sprint car racing events cancelled for March 14-15, 2020 there are still a handful of events scheduled to take place as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Saturday March 14, 2020

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Sunday March 15, 2020

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

The events at Lincoln, Port Royal, ans Silver Dollar Speedway are available to watch online at speedshift.com while Williams Grove’s event will be broadcast on dirtvision.com.