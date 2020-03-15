Dewease Dominates Feature at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, PA (March 14, 2020) — Lance Dewease won the feature on Saturday at Port Royal Speedway in dominating fashion. Dewease started on the front row and led all 25-laps of the non-stop main event by 7.584 seconds over Logan Wagner. Danny Dietrich, LUcas Wolfe, and Mike Wagner rounded out the top five.
Port Royal Speedway
Port Royal, PA
Saturday March 14, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 7-Gerard McIntyre
2. 55-Mike Wagner
3. 5M-Brent Marks
4. 33-Jared Esh
5. 2-AJ Flick
6. 25-Tyler Bear
7. 67-Justin Whittal
8. 19-Curt Stroup
9. 44-Joey Hershey
Heat Race #2:
1. 12-Blane Heimbach
2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss
3. 0-Rick Lafferty
4. 83-Lynton Jeffrey
5. 5-Dylan Cisney
6. 39M-Anthony Macri
7. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni
8. 12J-Jonathan Jones
Heat Race #3:
1. 1-Logan Wagner
2. 47K-Kody Lehman
3. 24-Lucas Wolfe
4. 40-George Hobaugh
5. 91-Anthony Fiore
6. 57J-Jeff Miller
7. 17B-Steve Buckwalter
8. 33M-Brent Matus
Heat Race #4:
1. 69K-Lance Dewease
2. 45-Jeff Halligan
3. 48-Danny Dietrich
4. 55K-Robbie Kendall
5. 35-Tyler Reeser
6. 11-TJ Stutts
7. 13-Brandon Matus
8. 33W-Mike Walter II
B-Main:
1. 39M-Anthony Macri
2. 11-TJ Stutts
3. 25-Tyler Bear
4. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni
5. 57J-Jeff Miller
6. 67-Justin Whittal
7. 17B-Steve Buckwalter
8. 33W-Mike Walter II
9. 33M-Brent Matus
10. 19-Curt Stroup
11. 13-Brandon Matus
12. 44-Joey Hershey
13. 12J-Jonathan Jones
A-Main:
1. 69K-Lance Dewease
2. 1-Logan Wagner
3. 48-Danny Dietrich
4. 24-Lucas Wolfe
5. 55-Mike Wagner
6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss
7. 45-Jeff Halligan
8. 5M-Brent Marks
9. 12-Blane Heimbach
10. 47K-Kody Lehman
11. 2-AJ Flick
12. 5-Dylan Cisney
13. 7-Gerard McIntyre
14. 39M-Anthony Macri
15. 33-Jared Esh
16. 83-Lynton Jeffrey
17. 91-Anthony Fiore
18. 35-Tyler Reeser
19. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni
20. 11-TJ Stutts
21. 55K-Robbie Kendall
22. 40-George Hobaugh
23. 0-Rick Lafferty
24. 25-Tyler Bear