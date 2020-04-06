Mike Emhof Motorsports Inc to Hold Iracing Spring Nationals on Saturday, April 18

By Paul Harkenrider

(Sodus, NY) In what will be a first of its kind for Mike Emhof and his two operated series, his organizations will be hosting the first ever MEM Iracing Spring Nationals.

With the current outbreak of the Coronavirus throughout the United States, every track has been forced to postpone the start to their 2020 season. This has resulted in bringing the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour season opener at Outlaw to a halt as well.

Instead, Mike Emhof has teamed up with Brad and Steven Ovens of Three Nine Design Company to host a unique event for PST and CRSA drivers to race at the Dirt Track at Charlotte virtually on Saturday, April 18. This was the same weekend the Patriot Sprint Tour was supposed to begin their 2020 season at the Outlaw Spring Nationals.

The top 20 in 2019 points from the Patriot Sprint Tour and CRSA will be invited to race on Saturday, April 18 at 5:00 p.m. on the Dirt Track at Charlotte. This 4/10-mile track mirrors the size to Outlaw Speedway which is why that track was selected.

If someone is to decline an invite, several drivers, crew members and fans will be personally invited to partake in this event to reach the 40-participant mark. The deadline to accept this invite will be Saturday, April 11.

The invited members will have an email sent to them from either PST or CRSA with a password to enter the room. Drivers are encouraged to provide their number, hometown and two sponsors.

For fans, the race will be streamed on the Patriot Sprint Tour Facebook page with the broadcast being done by Land of Legends announcer, Steven Ovens and Patriot Sprint Tour announcer, Paul Harkenrider.

The format for the race will be announced very soon.

Please be sure to stick with the Patriot Sprint Tour and CRSA Social Media for more exciting announcements to this event!