Zearfoss in the Right Place at the Right Time For Park Jefferson Victory

From T.J. Buffenbarger

JEFFERSON, S.D. (April 24, 2020) — In a finish fitting for a year when the world was upended due to a pandemic Brock Zearfoss won Saturday night’s sprint car portion of the American Shaman CBD Oil Open Wheel Nationals presented by Real Geese Silhouette Decoys at Park Jefferson International Speedway.

Zearfoss from Jonestown, Pennsylvania was in the right place at the right time when Parker Price-Miller and Aaron Reutzel both encountered mechanical issues while leading, allowing Zearfoss to take the lead with four laps to go, holding off Kerry Kerry Madsen for the victory. The win was Zearfoss’ first of the 2020 season.

After two attempts to start the 25-lap main event were disrupted by a tangle in turn one involving Cody Ledger and Wade Nygaard and a short rain delay Reutzel, Price-Miller, and Kerry Madsen raced three wide for the lead into turn one with Kerry Madsen leading the opening circuit. By lap four Kerry Madsen was starting to overtake slower cars as the caution flag came out for Blake Hahn stopping off the backstretch.

Price-Miller challenged Kerry Madsen for the lead after the restart with Kerry Madsen holding the position. Lap eight saw Price-Miller capitalize on Kerry Madsen ducking a wheel off the backstretch to take the lead going into turn three. One lap leader Kerry Madsen had his hands full racing Reutzel for the second position.

After a caution for Brandon Mullen slowing Reutzel drove around Kerry Madsen and immediately started pressuring Price-Miller for the lead following the restart. By lap 12 Price-Miller found himself overtake slower cars with Reutzel right on his back bumper. Lap 15 saw a wild exchange with a slower car as Reutzel and Price-Miller were picked by the same slower car, allowing Price-Miller to hold onto the lead. One lap leader Reutzel appeared to have the lead splitting a slower car with Price-Miller three wide on the backstretch when the red flag appeared for Hunter Schuerenberg tipping over in turn four. Schuerenberg was able to restart at the tail of the field but caused the next caution flag one lap later when hit top wing became dislodged and had to retire from the event.

Price-Miller continued to lead until lap 19 when his car slowed off turn two to bring out the caution flag, hanging the lead to Reutzel. Just as it appeared Reutzel had the race won, Reutzel’s car slowed due to running out of fuel and handed the lead to Brock Zearfoss, who had just passed Kerry Madsen right before the caution flag.

Zearfoss drove away over the final five laps for the victory over Kerry Madsen, Austin McCarl, Ian Madsen, and Channin Takersley.

American Shaman CBD Oil Open Wheel Nationals presented by Real Geece Silhouette Decoys

Park Jefferson International Speedway

Jefferson, S.D.

Saturday April 25, 2020

Qualifying:

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.692[31]

2. 2-Kerry Madsen, 12.771[22]

3. 14P-Parker Price Miller, 12.840[11]

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 12.909[26]

5. 18-Ian Madsen, 12.962[4]

6. 27-Carson McCarl, 12.986[15]

7. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.025[7]

8. 17A-Austin McCarl, 13.058[1]

9. 39N-Anthony Macri, 13.087[3]

10. 17G-Channin Tankersley, 13.120[27]

11. 2KS-Chad Boespflug, 13.280[30]

12. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.292[28]

13. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 13.323[23]

14. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 13.326[10]

15. 91-Anthony Fiore, 13.350[6]

16. 73-Jake Blackhurst, 13.359[17]

17. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.359[14]

18. 88-Kyle Offill, 13.362[13]

19. 64-Scotty Thiel, 13.401[21]

20. 44N-Dylan Norris, 13.470[19]

21. 47-Brant O’Banion, 13.500[16]

22. 21-Carson Short, 13.512[2]

23. 44-Chris Martin, 13.528[18]

24. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 13.630[29]

25. 8-Jack Croaker, 13.719[24]

26. 21K-Kameron Key, 13.761[20]

27. 05-Colin Smith, 13.819[5]

28. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.885[25]

29. 35L-Cody Ledger, 13.941[12]

30. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 14.618[8]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

2. 39N-Anthony Macri[4]

3. 47-Brant O’Banion[1]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[6]

5. 18-Ian Madsen[5]

6. 14-Jody Rosenboom[3]

7. 8-Jack Croaker[7]

8. 35L-Cody Ledger[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Kyle Offill[2]

2. 21-Carson Short[1]

3. 17G-Channin Tankersley[4]

4. 21K-Kameron Key[7]

5. 9N-Wade Nygaard[3]

6. 2-Kerry Madsen[6]

7. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[8]

8. 27-Carson McCarl[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 64-Scotty Thiel[2]

2. 44-Chris Martin[1]

3. 2KS-Chad Boespflug[4]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[5]

5. 14P-Parker Price Miller[6]

6. 91-Anthony Fiore[3]

7. 05-Colin Smith[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 11M-Brendan Mullen[1]

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

4. 17A-Austin McCarl[5]

5. 73-Jake Blackhurst[3]

6. 44N-Dylan Norris[2]

7. 14R-Sean Rayhall[7]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 73-Jake Blackhurst[2]

2. 35L-Cody Ledger[8]

3. 91-Anthony Fiore[1]

4. 44N-Dylan Norris[3]

5. 21K-Kameron Key[5]

6. 05-Colin Smith[6]

7. 8-Jack Croaker[4]

8. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[9]

9. 14R-Sean Rayhall[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]

2. 2-Kerry Madsen[1]

3. 17A-Austin McCarl[8]

4. 18-Ian Madsen[6]

5. 17G-Channin Tankersley[9]

6. 39N-Anthony Macri[5]

7. 88-Kyle Offill[13]

8. 73-Jake Blackhurst[20]

9. 14-Jody Rosenboom[19]

10. 2KS-Chad Boespflug[10]

11. 35L-Cody Ledger[21]

12. 44-Chris Martin[17]

13. 44N-Dylan Norris[23]

14. 64-Scotty Thiel[14]

15. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

16. 14P-Parker Price Miller[2]

17. 21K-Kameron Key[24]

18. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[12]

19. 26-Cory Eliason[7]

20. 47-Brant O’Banion[18]

21. 91-Anthony Fiore[22]

22. 11M-Brendan Mullen[15]

23. 52-Blake Hahn[11]