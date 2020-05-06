Ohsweken Speedway’s 25th Anniversary Season Put On Hold

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 6, 2020) – Ohsweken Speedway officials announced Wednesday that the 2020 season has been temporarily put on hold. The 3/8-mile clay oval was set to begin its 25th season of competition with a Test and Tune session on Friday, May 8 before the 25th Season Opener presented by Nathan Ackland Insurance on Friday, May 15, but has been forced to postpone the session to a later date in order to follow the community directives and social distancing guidelines set forth during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Details regarding further 2020 season updates or potential schedule changes will be announced as soon as information becomes available. All information will be made available at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on all of our social media pages, including Facebook and Twitter.

Ohsweken Speedway officials are asking all of our drivers, crew members, officials and fans to stay home and do your part to help stop the spread so we can all get back to racing as soon as possible.