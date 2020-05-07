Knoxville Raceway Postpones Start of Regular Season Events

From Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 6, 2020) — Knoxville Raceway released a statement on Wednesday that the start of their regular season programs would be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the state of Iowa is allowing motorsports events without fans, Knoxville Raceway chose not to host any of the weekly events due to their fans being an integral part of those programs. Weekly programs will resume once fans can attend the events in person.

As a result of this decision the May 16 program has been rescheduled for Friday, September 25 while the May 23 race has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 26. Any additional weekly races that are affected by the closure will not be rescheduled.

The World of Outlaws event scheduled for Friday May 8th is not impacted by this decision along with the Bronwells Big Guns Bash scheduled for June 12-13. It has yet to be determined if the June event will take place with or without fans in attendance.