OCRS Season Set to Open May 23-24

From John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (May 6, 2020) – It’s finally time to go racing.

After two agonizing months of sitting at home in virtual quarantine, due to COVID-19, the green flag is ready to drop on the AmeriFlex Hose and Accessories / OCRS 2020 racing season.

OCRS and Caney Valley Speedway owner Kerry Gorby has received the green light from county officials to host races at the Caney, Kansas quarter-mile and the first event will be a two-day show on Memorial Day weekend.

It all begins on Saturday, May 23, with Caney Valley Speedway hosting the AmeriFlex / OCRS season opener. Racing will continue on Sunday, May 24, with another complete AmeriFlex / OCRS show. Both days are complete one-day shows paying the full OCRS purse.

Factory stocks, Stock Cars and B-Mods will run as support classes on Saturday with the NOW600 National Series (Stock Non-Wing, Winged A-Class, Restricted A-Class) on the card for Sunday.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing getting underway at 7 each night.