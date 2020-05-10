Inman Wins Showtime Slugfest

From David Sink

PINELLAS PARK, FL (May 10, 2020) – John Inman picked up his first Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series (SSSS) victory of the season Saturday night in a slugfest that was witnessed by no fans.

Inman, the 2017 SSSS series champion, used his pole starting position to get the lead and set the pace early on. Troy DeCaire dropped in behind Inman at the start and never lost sight of Inman despite multiple challenges by Dylan Reynolds, Joey Aguilar, and Sport Allen. Inman was able to protect his lead throughout several double-file restarts.

DeCaire began to lure Inman in with about five laps remaining in typical Troy DeCaire fashion. DeCaire dove under Iman entering turn one on lap 41 to temporarily take the lead. Inman was having none of it and took the lead back from DeCaire. With two to go, DeCaire tried another slide job entering turn one once again with unsuccessful results. Inman held on for the win in thrilling fashion to claim the “BG Products Platinum 44k” 44-lap feature event.

“I kinda burned the stuff up late in the race staying out front” a jubilant Inman explained. “It was a 44-lap feature and we usually only run 40-laps. I knew Troy (DeCaire) would have an awesome car. I was trying to park it on the bottom and hit my marks. He went to the outside one time and I kinda moved up and he shot to the bottom. We crossed over two or three times. I thought it was great racing. The race was great. I hope the fans that tuned in to the broadcast felt the same way. They saw an awesome five laps with me and Trot swapping the lead”.

In a usual set of circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race was run without any fans in attendance due to Florida state regulations. It was available as a pay-view only. The event appeared to be a huge success as evidence of the number of cars and crew members seen throughout the pit area.

“We kind of stay to ourselves anyway” Inman stated as he explained what it was like to run without fans in attendance. We don’t really have a bunch of fans that I partake. Some people said good job and maybe they were a fan. Some of the bigger teams always have a lot of fans and a bunch of people there. I like winning with nobody here because its kind of my style anyway. We’re just a small knit team and my family. That’s how we like to do it” concluded Inman.

DeCaire, who finished behind Inmam, saw his undefeated 2020 season and 3-race win streak conclude, although he did retain the series points lead. Dylan Reynolds finished third ahead of Spot Allen and LJ Grimm rounding out the top five. 12 of he 18 starters finished on the lead lap at the conclusion of the event.

The event was headlined by the COVID-119 Super Late Model race that saw local Pinellas Park driver Stephen Nasse pick up the victory.

Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series

Showtime Speedway

Clearwater, FL

Saturday May 9, 2020

Feature:

1. 59X – John Inman

2. 36 – Troy DeCaire

3. 555 – Dylan Reynolds

4. 88A – Sport Allen

5. 88 – LJ Grimm

6. 67 – Scotty Adema

7. 22 – Johnny Gilbertson

8. 52 – Cody Karl

9. 4 – Travis Bliemeister

10. J1 – Michael Tharp

11. 44 – Garry Wiggins

12. 2 – Carlie Yent

13. 92 – Ryan Adema

14. 8 – Garrett Green

15. 11 – Joey Aguilar

16. 5S – Tommy Nichols

17. 5 – Daniel Miller

18. 52H – Willie Henson