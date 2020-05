Feature Winners: May 15 – 17, 2020

Friday May 15, 2020

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series – Scott Brandt

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Great Lakes Shootout – Brad Sweet

Southern Raceway – Milton, FL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Mark Smith

Saturday May 16, 2020

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Car Series – John Lewerer

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – A.J. Maddox

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Focus Midgets – Chaz Goatz

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Ryan Robinson

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Idaho Sprintcar Racing League – Rob Grice

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Speed Tour Sprintcars – Andy Alberding

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Speed Tour Sprintcars – Cory Lockwood

Southern Raceway – Milton, FL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Mark Smith

Sunday May 17, 2020

the New Raceway Park – Jefferson, SD – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska – Jack Dover