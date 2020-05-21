AmeriFlex / OCRS Caney Valley double header moved to Monett, Nevada

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (May 17, 2020) –

Due to a roll back on COVID-19 procedures in Kansas this past week, the May 23-24 AmeriFlex / OCRS events scheduled for Caney Valley Speedway have been moved to Monett Motor Speedway and Nevada Speedway.

Previously OCRS and Caney Valley Speedway owner/promoter Kerry Gorby had received the go ahead to race on Memorial Day weekend with the expected release of phase 2 by Kansas governor Laura Kelly. However, Kelly announced this past week that phase 2 would be rolled back to phase 1.5 leaving Caney Valley Speedway in the dark until June.

After receiving the news Gorby made some calls and has arranged for the AmeriFlex / OCRS racing to open as scheduled, but in the state of Missouri.

The season will open Saturday, May 23, at Monett Motor Speedway. On Sunday, May 24, it is on to Nevada Speedway. The two tracks are only 85 miles apart.

Support classes for the OCRS and Monett season opener are Late Models, Modifieds, B-Mods, Legends and Pure Stocks. USRA B-Mods and the NOW600 National Series Micros will be racing with OCRS on Sunday at Nevada.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused, but at least we are getting to race as originally scheduled.

Weekend Schedule

Saturday, May 23, Monett Motor Speedway

Pit gates open at: 4 p.m.

Grandstand at 5:45.

Driver sign-in opens at 5.

Drivers meeting at 6:15.

Hot laps at 6:45.

Racing starts at 7:20.

Pit passes: $35, 5 and under $20.

Grandstand admission: $15, 18 and under $5.

Sunday, May 24, Nevada Speedway

Gates open at: 3 p.m.

Grandstand at 4.

Driver sign-in opens at 5.

Drivers meeting at 6.

Hot laps at 6:30.

Racing starts at 7.

Pit passes: $35.

Grandstand admission: $15, kids 6-12 $5, 5 and under FREE.

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, AmeriFlex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. AmeriFlex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!