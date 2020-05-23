USAC Sprint Cars Back at 34 Raceway June 6th

From Richie Murray

SPEEDWAY, IN (May 23, 2020) – The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship gets back to action on Saturday, June 6, at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.

The full points-paying championship event will feature the standard series purse and marks the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars’ return to racing for the time since February’s Winter Dirt Games at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. nearly four months ago.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship has previously visited the 3/8-mile, semi-banked clay oval on two other occasions, races won by Levi Jones in 2010 and Dave Darland in 2013.

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon leads the series standings following victories in the first two events of the 2020 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season in Ocala, and is followed in the points by USAC stars and feature winners Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.), Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.), Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.), Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.), Carson Short (Marion, Ill.), Dave Darland (Lincoln, Ind.) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.).

Additionally, the doubleheader USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car weekend, originally scheduled for May 29-30 at Jackson Motorplex, has been canceled.

