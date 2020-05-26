Duncan Passes Kemenah to Win Feature at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (May 26, 2020) — Cole Duncan took advantage of a late race restart to pass Chad Kemenah to win the sprint car feature Monday night at Atomic Speedway. Duncan was able to recover from sliding off the backstretch during a four car race for the lead with Kemenah, Bryan Knuckles, and Cale Conley. Duncan quickly recovered used multiple late race restarts to his advantage to take the lead and pull away from Kemenah with five laps to go. Kemenah held on for second while Max Stambaugh, Brinton Marvel, and Bryan Knuckles unofficially rounded out the top five.

\