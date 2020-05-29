FINALLY! Racing returns to Attica Raceway Park – without fans

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – FINALLY! Racing will return to Attica Raceway Park on Friday, June 5 with restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus. All three divisions – the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints; Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models and Fremont Fence 305 Sprints – will be in action but there will be no spectators allowed due to the State of Ohio’s rules and regulations.

There will be a limit of 10 members per race team including the race driver and pit passes must be purchased in advance at $32 per pass (3 years-old and up). No pit passes will be sold the day of the race and teams can redeem their 10 passes at the back pit gate. Teams may call in to 419-680-5606 to purchase their 10 passes beginning Monday, June 1 and passes can be purchased up to noon on Thursday, June 4. Do not leave a message to call back – you must speak to Rex LeJeune, Director Operations.

Who ever calls in to purchase the passes with a credit card must have the names of all 10 on the team and everyone must have an ID. If members of each team don’t arrive at the pit window together, a list of those who will be arriving later must be provided.

“We are excited to finally get back to racing. Though we would prefer to have our great fans cheering on their favorite drivers, we have to follow the state’s rules and regulations. Hopefully things will change soon but this is an opportunity for our loyal teams to get to race,” said LeJeune.

Race teams are highly encouraged to download and fill out all necessary paperwork in advance including the 1099 tax forms, driver information form, COVID-19 waiver and minor release forms (17 and under). Forms should be printed off in color and filled out and brought to the track the day of the race.

There will be no media credentials issued for this event and push trucks will be by invitation only.

“I hope every team thanks John Bores (track promoter) for doing this and everyone follows the rules including social distancing. We highly recommend everyone wears a mask. And, there will be no concessions available,” he added.

Teams are being asked to adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines including not bringing those with underlying health issues.

“Immunocompromised individuals and those the Center of Disease Control say are most at risk should not be included on the teams’ lists,” said LeJeune. “Also, if you have a fever or other symptoms stay home.”

The pit gates will open at 5 p.m.; pill draw ends at 6:15 p.m.; hot laps/qualifying will be at 6:30 p.m.; and racing gets underway at 7:45 p.m.

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.