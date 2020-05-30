Reutzel Wins All Star Feature at Park Jefferson

From Tyler Altmeyer

JEFFERSON, S.D. (May 29, 2020) — Although it has been over three months since the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 last hosted competition, two-time and defending Series champion, Aaron Reutzel, left zero doubt to those in attendance at Park Jefferson International Speedway in Jefferson, South Dakota, that the extended gap in the All Star schedule affected his focus and ability, ultimately ending his evening $6,600 richer, as well as the Series point leader. Including action that did not accumulate championship points in early February, the victory was Reutzel’s third of the 2020 season against the All Stars and the 28th of his career.

Reutzel, driver of the Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports/Folkens Brothers Trucking/Fischer Body Shop/Ti22/Dissolvalloy/No. 87 sprint car, dominated action during the first-ever All Star appearance at the southeast South Dakota facility, taking command for the first time on lap eight of 25 and immediately blasting away to a impressive lead. Justin Henderson, who earned the pole position by way of dash victory, led the first seven circuits before losing command to Reutzel. With very little real estate to work with, Reutzel’s takeover occurred on the very bottom of the speedway, narrowly squeezing by the Mike Sandvig entry in turn four.

Despite periods of relentless traffic, all circling the bottom groove within Reutzel’s preferred line, the Clute, Texas-native dodged the slower cars with ease, and at one point, placed five lapped cars between himself and Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason, who followed Reutzel beyond Henderson to take the runner-up spot on lap 11.

A caution on lap 19 would give Eliason an opportunity to restart on the tailtank of the two-time and defending champion, but even a fresh start on a slick surface would prove to be unsuccessful. Reutzel eventually slipped away to a near-three-second lead by feature’s end, once again forced to navigate slower cars during the final three circuits.

Eliason held on to finish second, followed by Henderson, Brock Zearfoss, who cleared six positions to finish fourth, and Trey Starks.

“The last time I was here, it was cowboy-up and you had to drive as hard as you could, but tonight it was really slick and technical and that’s how I like it,” Aaron Reutzel explained. “It took me five laps to figure out how to run this place. I really had to open my entry up and pivot around the tires to get going down the straightaways. It was a lot of fun though.

“I’m just glad to be back racing a lot more, and I know the fans here tonight have been waiting for this for a long time,” Reutzel continued. “I can’t thank my team enough for their hard work so far this weekend. Our goal is to come back tomorrow night and do it again. I haven’t figured out how to surrender yet. I want to win every time we unload the car.”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Park Jefferson Speedway

Jefferson, S.D.

Friday May 29, 2020

Lincoln Electric Qualifying

1. 11-Zeb Wise, 13.050[18]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.073[11]

3. 09-Matt Juhl, 13.096[3]

4. 17-Josh Baughman, 13.097[26]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.140[13]

6. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.153[16]

7. 17A-Austin McCarl, 13.184[22]

8. 14-Tony Stewart, 13.232[14]

9. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.280[24]

10. 23-Russel Borland, 13.289[2]

11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.397[17]

12. 4-Terry McCarl, 13.408[27]

13. 3-Tim Kaeding, 13.431[9]

14. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.451[12]

15. 44-Trey Starks, 13.457[30]

16. 7-Justin Henderson, 13.457[41]

17. 21-Brinton Marvel, 13.464[31]

18. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.476[33]

19. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 13.503[6]

20. 73-Jake Blackhurst, 13.509[15]

21. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 13.525[20]

22. 55M-McKenna Haase, 13.535[5]

23. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.537[28]

24. 2KS-Chad Boespflug, 13.597[39]

25. 22-Cole Duncan, 13.608[43]

26. 88-Kyle Offill, 13.664[37]

27. 70-Justin Peck, 13.687[32]

28. 05-Colin Smith, 13.704[1]

29. 44M-Chris Martin, 13.716[35]

30. 14J-Jody Rosenboom, 13.827[34]

31. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.858[10]

32. 8H-Jade Hastings, 13.894[19]

33. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 13.931[40]

34. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 14.120[23]

35. 14M-Jack Routson, 14.161[8]

36. 33-James Broty, 14.308[42]

37. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 14.314[38]

38. 0S-Brandon Stevenson, 14.531[25]

39. 29-Hunter Custer, 14.540[4]

40. 0-John Fahl, 14.759[29]

41. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 29.480[36]

42. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 59.998[21]

43. 35L-Cody Ledger, 59.999[7]

Elliotts Custom Carts and Trailers C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 73-Jake Blackhurst[1]

2. W20-Greg Wilson[6]

3. 14M-Jack Routson[3]

4. 0-John Fahl[4]

5. 97-Alan Gilbertson[2]

6. 2K-Kevin Ingle[8]

7. 29-Hunter Custer[7]

8. 14R-Sean Rayhall[5]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 7-Justin Henderson[1]

2. 17-Josh Baughman[3]

3. 4-Terry McCarl[2]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

5. 88-Kyle Offill[6]

6. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[4]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

2. 44-Trey Starks[2]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[4]

4. 11-Zeb Wise[3]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[5]

6. 09-Matt Juhl[6]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[1]

2. 3-Tim Kaeding[2]

3. 09-Matt Juhl[4]

4. 23-Russel Borland[3]

5. 55M-McKenna Haase[5]

6. 05-Colin Smith[6]

7. 35L-Cody Ledger[9]

8. 14M-Jack Routson[7]

9. 29-Hunter Custer[8]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2]

3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]

4. 11-Zeb Wise[4]

5. 14-Tony Stewart[5]

6. 99-Skylar Gee[9]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]

8. 73-Jake Blackhurst[8]

9. W20-Greg Wilson[7]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Terry McCarl[1]

2. 13-Paul McMahan[2]

3. 17A-Austin McCarl[3]

4. 17-Josh Baughman[4]

5. 8H-Jade Hastings[6]

6. 35-Skylar Prochaska[5]

7. 0S-Brandon Stevenson[8]

8. 97-Alan Gilbertson[7]

9. 2K-Kevin Ingle[9]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

3. 44-Trey Starks[4]

4. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[7]

5. 44M-Chris Martin[6]

6. 70-Justin Peck[5]

7. 21-Brinton Marvel[3]

8. 0-John Fahl[8]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Kyle Offill[1]

2. 2KS-Chad Boespflug[3]

3. 7-Justin Henderson[4]

4. 22-Cole Duncan[2]

5. 2W-Scott Neitzel[7]

6. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[5]

7. 33-James Broty[6]

8. 14R-Sean Rayhall[8]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

2. 14-Tony Stewart[1]

3. 70-Justin Peck[8]

4. 44M-Chris Martin[4]

5. 2W-Scott Neitzel[6]

6. 55M-McKenna Haase[3]

7. 35-Skylar Prochaska[7]

8. 99-Skylar Gee[10]

9. 05-Colin Smith[9]

10. 8H-Jade Hastings[5]

11. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[11]

12. W20-Greg Wilson[17]

13. 73-Jake Blackhurst[16]

14. 33-James Broty[13]

15. 35L-Cody Ledger[15]

16. 0S-Brandon Stevenson[14]

17. 21-Brinton Marvel[12]

Ollies Bargain Outlet A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[6]

3. 7-Justin Henderson[1]

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[10]

5. 44-Trey Starks[4]

6. 17A-Austin McCarl[17]

7. 17B-Bill Balog[7]

8. 3-Tim Kaeding[14]

9. 4-Terry McCarl[5]

10. 11-Zeb Wise[8]

11. 13-Paul McMahan[13]

12. 48-Danny Dietrich[15]

13. 22-Cole Duncan[19]

14. 17-Josh Baughman[3]

15. 14-Tony Stewart[22]

16. 88-Kyle Offill[9]

17. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[11]

18. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[27]

19. 99-Skylar Gee[25]

20. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[21]

21. 23-Russel Borland[18]

22. 70-Justin Peck[23]

23. 2KS-Chad Boespflug[16]

24. 2W-Scott Neitzel[26]

25. 44M-Chris Martin[24]

26. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[20]

27. 09-Matt Juhl[12]