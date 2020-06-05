Let’s GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Racing!

From Kendra Jacobs

The Saturday we’ve all been waiting for is finally upon us. In less than 24 hours the 2020 season kicks off with the Pella Motors/Kraig Ford Season Opener!

Tickets are available now online, at the ticket office or by calling 641-842-5431. Tickets can also be purchased at the ticket office tomorrow. Adult tickets are $15, teens are $10 and children 12 and under are free.

Gates will open at 4:30pm for guests who are immunocompromised or aged 65 and over. The elevator will also open at 4:30pm for suite guests and fans who have physical difficulty climbing stairs. Gates open at 5:30pm for all fans. Hot laps begin at 6:30pm.

Fans are asked to sit in EVEN NUMBERED ROWS only. Please keep three empty seats between groups. Groups are not to exceed 10 people.

For a full list of health and safety protocols at the track, please click here.