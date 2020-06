Feature Winners: June 4-7, 2020

Thursday June 4, 2020

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Eric Fisher

Friday June 5, 2020

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Seth Schneider

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Stuart Brubaker

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – World of Outlaws – Brad Sweet

Deming Speedway – Everson, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Nick Evans

Dixieland Speedway – Elizabeth City, NC – USA – Virginia Sprint Series – Dustin Shatzer

Lee County Speedway – Donnelson, IA – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League / POWRi Iowa Sprint Car League – Chris Windom

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma – Noah Gass

Rattlesnake Raceway – Fallon, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprint Cars – Trey Walters

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Thunder Through the Plains – Aaron Reutzel

Red River Valley Speedway – Fargo, ND – USA – POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Jack Berger

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Austin Pierce

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Chris Douglas

Saturday June 6, 2020

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints – Daniel King

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Justin Grant

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ben Wagoner

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – World of Outlaws – Brad Sweet

Bethany Speedway – Bethany, MO – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Chad Goff

Bethany Speedway – Bethany, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Justin Clark

Big O Speedway – Ennis, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Cody Price

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Kinzer Edwards

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series – Brad Peterson

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Marcus Thomas

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Stu Snyder

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Midwest Power Series / Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Jack Dover

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Elliot Amdahl

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series – Chad Wilson

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Pro Sprints – Russ Hall

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Carson McCarl

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brian Brown

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Garet Williamson

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Alysha Bay

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints – T.J. Herrell

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Blake Scott

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Todd Rittenhouse Jr.

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Dylan Cisney

Oklahoma Sports Park – Ada, OK – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma – Brett Wilson

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Paul Pokorski

Rattlesnake Raceway – Fallon, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprint Cars – Trey Walters

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Garrett Bard

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour – Blane Heimbach

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Joey Montgomery

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Outlaw Midgets – Chad Frewaldt

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League / POWRi Iowa Sprint Car League – Riley Kreisel

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Ryan Zielski

Sunday June 7, 2020

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Thunder Through the Plains – Kyle Larson

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Kyler Johnson

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Greg Hodnett Foundation Race – Kenny Edkin

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Greg Hodnett Foundation Race – Lance Dewease

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, MO – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Justin Grant

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Tim Shaffer