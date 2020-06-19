Zack Merritt Gets ASCS Elite North Victory at Philips County Raceway

From Bryan Hulbert

HOLYOKE, Colo. (June 19, 2020) – Racing to victory for the first time with the ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series, Greeley’s Zack Merritt became the series’ seventh different winner in the tour’s first trip of the season to Phillip County Raceway.

Advancing from third to take the point, Merritt was pursued to the checkered flag by Wyoming’s Mark Chisholm, who moved up to seventh to second. Coming from ninth, Logan Hershey made the podium with Austyn Gossel and Gary Land completing the top five.

Brian Hardman, Butch Hardman, Brett Ream, Jeff Seesholtz, and Coby Pearce completed the field.

The ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series races next at I-76 Speedway in Fort Morgan, Colo. on Saturday, June 20. Featured along with the ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series includes IMCA Modifies, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Racing starts at 5:00 P.M. (MT). Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 for youth 6-12, and free for children five and under.

I-76 Speedway is in Fort Morgan, Colo. at 16359 County Rd S. Further information on the track can be found at https://www.bstpromotions.com/i-76-speedway-fort-morgan.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series

Phillips County Raceway

Holyoke, CO

Friday, June 19, 2020

Heat Race #1

1. 8-Brett Ream[3]

2. 92-Coby Pearce[1]

3. 16-Brian Hardman[2]

4. 56X-Mark Chisholm[5]

5. 20H-Logan Hershey[4]

Heat Race #2

1. 74-Zack Merritt[1]

2. 55-Gary Land[2]

3. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[5]

4. 6G-Austyn Gossel[4]

5. 59-Butch Hardman[3]

A-Feature

1. 74-Zack Merritt[3]

2. 56X-Mark Chisholm[7]

3. 20H-Logan Hershey[9]

4. 6G-Austyn Gossel[8]

5. 55-Gary Land[6]

6. 16-Brian Hardman[4]

7. 59-Butch Hardman[10]

8. 8-Brett Ream[1]

9. 9-Jeff Seesholtz[2]

10. 92-Coby Pearce[5]