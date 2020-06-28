Dietrich Continues to Roll During PA Speedweek With Selinsgrove Victory

SELINSGROVE, PA (June 28, 2020) – Danny Dietrich picked up his second victory in a row during the 2020 edition of PA Speedway Sunday night at Selinsgrove Speedway. Dietrich overcame swapping the lead with Rico Abreu in the middle portion of the event before pulling away over the final 12 laps for a comfortable victory. Abreu finished in the runner up position while Kyle Larson, Anthony Macri, and Brock Zearfoss rounded out the top five.

PA Speedweek

Selinsgrove Speedway

Selinsgrove, PA

Sunday June 28, 2020

Feature:

1. 48-Danny Dietrich

2. 24R-Rico Abreu

3. 57-Kyle Larson

4. 39M-Anthony Macri

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

6. 51-Freddie Rahmer

7. 5M-Brent Marks

8. 72-Ryan Smith

9. 12-Blane Heimbach

10. 1-Logan Wagner

11. 1S-Sammy Swindell

12. 5-Dylan Cisney

13. 24-Lucas Wolfe

14. 99M-Kyle Moody

15. 55-Mike Wagner

16. 33-Jared Esh

17. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt

18. 75D-Chase Dietz

19. 33W-Mike Walter II

20. 67-Justin Whittal

21. 11-T.J. Stutts

22. 19-Curt Stroup

23. 1X-Chad Trout

24. 38-Mark Smith