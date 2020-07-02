Recheck Excavating Midget Challenge July 4 at Beaver Dam Raceway

By Bryan Gapinski

Beaver Dam, Wis. July 2—A special Tripleheader racing event highlights Saturday Night July 4th at Beaver Dam Raceway. The event will feature; The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series, The AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series, and the INEX Legends Series.

The “Recheck Excavating Midget Challenge” will be the sixty-first Badger Midget event at the facility. Adam Taylor holds a six-point lead over season opener winner Chase McDermand. McDermand also won the most recent Badger BDR event on Sept. 14, 2019.

Beaver Dam Raceway becomes the 14th different track to host a Badger Midget event on Independence Day in the organizations 84-year history. Pit gates open at 3:30 p.m., grandstands open at 4:30 p.m, with racing beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Adam Taylor 96; 2. Chase McDermand 90; 3. Nick Baran 84; 4. Kevin Douglas 74; 5. Kurt Mayhew 73; 6. Kyle Koch 55; 7. Jeremy Douglas 53; 8 Jake Goeglein 47; 9. Jack Rouston 45; 10. Kyle Brinkman 45.

Tracks hosting Badger Midget Independence Day events: Wisconsin State Fair Park, DePere Fairgrounds, Rice Lake Speedway, Slinger Speedway, Marshfield Speedway, Angell Park Speedway, Rockford Speedway, Wilmot Fairgrounds, Wausau Fairgrounds, Wis. Int’l Raceway, Lake Geneva Raceway, Raceway Park, Mendota Fairgrounds.