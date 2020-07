Feature Winners; June 29-July 5, 2020

Monday June 29, 2020

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek – Rico Abreu

Tuesday June 30, 2020

Grandview Speedway – Bechelsville, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek – Kyle Larson

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Chris Klemko

Wednesday July 1, 2020

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Hunter Schuerenberg

Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints – Paulie Colagiovanni

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Tanner Holmes

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Dylan Westbrook

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – United Racing Club – Anthony Macri

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek – Anthony Macri

Southern Iowa Speedway – Oskaloosa, IA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Jonathon Hughes

Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Tony Hulman Classic – Chris Windom

Thursday July 2, 2020

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – World of Outlaws – Daryn Pittman

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England – Adam Pierson

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Brett Becker

Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek – Kyle Larson

Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series – Steven Drevicki

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Hunter O’Neal

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Dakota Jackson

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Howard Moore

Southwest Speedway – Dickinson, ND – USA – Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Jared Horstman

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska – Blake Robertson

Friday July 3, 2020

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Cody Wehrle

Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series / POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association – Cannon McIntosh

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek – Cap Henry

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Josh Spicer

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series – Steven Drevicki

Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series – Logan Scherb

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Alex Sewell

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – World of Outlaws – Brad Sweet

Electric City Speedway – Black Eagle, MT – USA – Rocky Mountain Sprints – James Setters

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Pro Sprints – Chase Young

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Brian Brown

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brian Brown

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Clinton Boyles

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Greg Dobrosky

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Michael Bauer

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Howard Moore

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / Midwest Sprint Car Series – Bill Gardner Sprintacular – Shane Cottle

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kyle Hamilton

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Nick Ranten

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Midget Cars – Jeff Champagne

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Sprint Cars of New England – Rained Out

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club – Doug Sandborn

Shady Bowl Speedway – DeGraff, OH – USA – Must See Racing Midwest Lites – Charlie Schultz

Southwest Speedway – Dickinson, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – David Holbrook

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association – Wyatt Burks

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Joey Danley

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jesse Lindberg

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Joey Danley

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek – Kyle Larson

Saturday July 4, 2020

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints – Daniel King

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Sprint Car Series – Mid-Season Championship – Justin Clark

82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits – Koty Adams

Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series / POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association – Trey Gropp

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series – Ricky Peterson

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Russ Mitten

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England – Chris Donnelly

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association – Chase McDermand

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Davey Ray

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Mid-Season Championship – Zane DeVault

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – World of Outlaws – Brad Sweet

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Freedom Cup – Tyler Thompson

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Rained Out

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Dalton Stevens

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Trevor Grossenbacher

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek – Buddy Kofoid

Gravity Park Speedway – Chilton, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Brandon McMullen

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Elliot Amdahl

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Elliot Amdahl

Jefferson County Raceway – Fairbury, NE – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Jake Bubak

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Pro Sprints – Russ Hall

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Scott Bogucki

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Justin Henderson

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS Warrior Region – Rained Out

Langley Speedway – Hampton, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series – Bill Rice

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints – T.J. Herrell

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma – Steven Shebester

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Ethan Barrow

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Bill Gardner Sprintacular – Brady Bacon

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Garrett Bard

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Bill Wanner

Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Speed Tour Sprintcars – Hunter Stanley

Monett Motor Speedway – Monett, MO – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Rained Out

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints – Jeremy Quick

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Steven Drevicki

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Zach Morrow

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Colby Copeland

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek / Greg Hodnett Classic – Kyle Larson

Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – USA – Midwest Supermodified Series – Trent Stephens

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Lorne Wofford

Sunday July 5, 2020

141 Speedway – Maribel, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Bill Balog

141 Speedway – Maribel, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Davey Ray

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – United Racing Club – Davie Franek

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek – Aaron Reutzel

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – D.J. Johnson

Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Ayrton Gennetten

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brandon Spithaler

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Kyle Cummins