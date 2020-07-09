DCRP Adds Labor Day Weekend Double!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (July 9, 2020) – Dodge City Raceway Park has added a pair of events to its 2020 slate with a two-day event set for Labor Day Weekend.

The pair of events will take place on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6.

Both nights will consist of full cards of championship chase action for the Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

More details will be available as the event draws nearer.

The added events brings the 2020 DCRP slate to a dozen events along with six Sunday cards on the Little DCRP clay oval after several early season events fell victim to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas has already hosted a pair of events with Tathan Burkhart topping the headlining Hobby Stock Roundup on June 20 and then Odessa, Texas’ Brett Becker winning the DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Car Clash on July 2.

With two nights of action in the books, early point leaders include Zach Blurton in DCRP Sprint Cars, Kale Beavers in IMCA Modifieds, Luke Stallbaumer in IMCA Sport Modifieds, Troy Burkhart in IMCA Stock Cars and Tathan Burkhart in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

While idle this weekend, DCRP kicks into high gear with racing action over five of the next six weekends beginning with the Saturday, July 18, Stock Car Shootout and ultimately culminating with the much-anticipated Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals on August 20-22.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.