First Ever USAC Silver Crown Race Coming To Selinsgrove Speedway August 9!

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa. – In just one month, on Sunday, August 9, the cars and stars of the USAC Silver Crown Series will invade Selinsgrove Speedway for the first time in the history of either entity, and its sure to be a really, really big show!

On tap will be the USAC Bill Holland Classic, Selinsgrove Speedway 74th Anniversary Race at 7 pm.

The prestigious event, meant to honor the very first winner of any race at Selinsgrove Speedway in 1946,will go 74 laps in distance and pay $8,000 to win out of a total champ car purse worth $33,000!

The big car, big race is a “can’t miss” Selinsgrove Speedway event for the ages that will showcase not only an extremely rare contest for wingless champ car sprints at the big half-mile but it will do so in an equally rare long-distance event.

The United States Auto Club has only ever conducted one other race at Selinsgrove Speedway, which was a wingless sprint car event in 1971, won by Mitch Smith of Linglestown.

The USAC Silver Crown Selinsgrove event coming up on August 9 will be the first ever Silver Crown race at the speedway. And it will be just the second time in history that a USAC event of any kind has been staged at the oval since USAC formed out of the defunct AAA in 1955.

Bill Holland of Reading won the very first race ever run at Selinsgrove Speedway on July 20, 1946 before going on to win the 1949 Indianapolis 500 after a legendary career in AAA sanctioned racing contests across the nation.

Holland was posthumously inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2005.

Among the USAC Silver Crown standouts expected to compete in the Holland Classic, five-time and defending Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson of Zionsville, Indiana, is at the top of the list.

Others expected to enter include 2016 Silver Crown champion “The Bear” Chris Windom, Canton, Illinois; USAC Sprint champion Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Indiana; CJ Leary, Greenfield, Indiana; and Justin Grant, Ione, California, among many others.

The wingless USAC EAST 360 Sprints will join the USAC Silver Crown Series for a wingless sprint car extravaganza at Selinsgrove Speedway on August 9.

The highly anticipated oval event is another Slivinski Law Offices Super 7 Series race on the 2020 Selinsgrove Speedway schedule.

Reserved admission/seats are now on sale for the big August 9 USAC attack at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Fans wishing to purchase advanced admission/seats can reach the speedway on race days or email the track at promoter@selinsgrovespeedway.com.

August 9 Admission Prices:

Adult General Admission: $25

Students (12-17): $15

Kids 11 & Under GA: FREE

Reserved Seats (All Ages) Add $2

Pit Passes: $40

Keep up to date with all the latest speedway news, results, information and race status by visiting the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook.