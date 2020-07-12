Evan Martin Leads It All With ASCS Warrior Region At Lake Ozark Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

ELDON, Mo. (July 11, 2020) It’s hard enough to win in Sprint Car racing, but imagine your Dad is Randy Martin and he’s chasing you. That was the scene on Saturday night at Lake Ozark Speedway and in the end, Evan Martin held off the charge of the No. 14 to secure his second career victory with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Leading start to finish, the Heidbreder Foundation No. 4 had to survive a trio of restarts on Laps 10, 12, and 23.

Able to keep his Father at bay, Evan was able to pull to a 0.405-second advantage after the final restart. Randy Martin held on for second over the hard-charging No. 3 of Ayrton Gennetten, who ran from eighth to third. Miles Paulus and Austin Alumbaugh completed the top five.

Brian Grimes, Austin O’Neal, Ben Brown, Kyle Bellm, and Bradley Ryun made up the top ten.

The next event for the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is Friday, July 17 at U.S. 36 Raceway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Car Count: 19

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Jake Griffin[2]; 2. 14E-Kyle Bellm[1]; 3. 93-Taylor Walton[3]; 4. 7B-Ben Brown[7]; 5. 21R-Gunner Ramey[5]; 6. 9M-Billy Butler[4]; 7. (DNS) 4X-Bailey Goldesberry

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Randy Martin[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 3. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[5]; 4. 1X-Brad Ryun[2]; 5. 18X-Nathan Ryun[6]; 6. (DNS) 75-Tyler Blank

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus[2]; 2. 6-Bryan Grimes[1]; 3. 4-Evan Martin[6]; 4. 11-Austin O’Neal[5]; 5. 03-Shayle Bade[4]; 6. 28-Luke Verardi[3]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 4-Evan Martin[2]; 2. 14-Randy Martin[1]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]; 4. 21-Miles Paulus[3]; 5. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[7]; 6. 6-Bryan Grimes[6]; 7. 11-Austin O’Neal[11]; 8. 7B-Ben Brown[9]; 9. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]; 10. 1X-Brad Ryun[12]; 11. 03-Shayle Bade[14]; 12. 21R-Gunner Ramey[13]; 13. 93-Taylor Walton[10]; 14. 18X-Nathan Ryun[15]; 15. (DNF) 0-Jake Griffin[4]; 16. (DNF) 9M-Billy Butler[16]; 17. (DNS) 28-Luke Verardi; 18. (DNS) 4X-Bailey Goldesberry; 19. (DNS) 75-Tyler Blank