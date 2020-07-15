Brian Brown Posts Fourth Victory of the Season at Knoxville Raceway

Inside Line Promotions

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 15, 2020) – Brian Brown led the distance at Knoxville Raceway last Saturday to garner his 52 nd career 410ci winged sprint car triumph at ‘The Sprint Car Capital of the World.’

It was a great ending to a weekend that began with a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event the previous night.

July 10 – 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa – Qualifying: 19; Heat race: 7 (7); B Main: 1 (1); Feature: 15 (19).

“We seemed to be missing a little bit, especially on the qualifying end, at different places,” Brown said. “That gets you behind the eight ball. We had to run the B Main and won it. We started 19th in the A Main. We got lapped pretty early, which happens on a small track like that. Once you get lapped you’re caught in that position and we couldn’t advance more. It wasn’t a horrible night, but definitely not what we were looking for. On nights like that you can learn sometimes more than nights when things go well.”

July 11 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville , Iowa – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 2 (5); Feature: 1 (2).

“We didn’t qualify as well as we wanted,” Brown said. “We tried something and we weren’t as good. We went fifth to second in our heat and then we got a good draw so we could start on the front row of the feature. We knew four or five guys behind us would be tough. We were able to get out there and get rolling. As the race went on we changed our lines and moved around to get the win. When your schedule is more condensed than it is in past years you have to get every win you can when they are right there. We feel good where we are headed at Knoxville.

“Also, hats off to Knoxville Raceway, USAC and obviously the Dunkin’s with the track crew of getting that in. It would have been easy to throw in the towel after all the rain. They kept plugging away at it and we were able to get it in. Chad, Nate and dad did a good job all night long as well.”

UP NEXT – Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa

“We’re on the test-and-tune policy right now,” Brown said. “Like when you go to the eye doctor and they say, ‘Is that better or is that better?’ We’re thing to figure out if we can fine-tune things and make it better for all conditions – on a heavy track, a dry track, racing behind cars.”

SEASON STATS –

28 races, 4 wins, 8 top fives, 14 top 10s, 20 top 15s, 20 top 20s

About Casey’s General Stores –

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Often located in the heart of its communities, Casey’s General Stores provides freshly prepared foods, quality gasoline, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey’s made-to-order sub sandwiches. Learn more and order online at http://www.Caseys.com.

About FVP –

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Factory Kahne Shocks

Factory Kahne Shocks was founded in 2009 and has developed into one of the leading shock companies in short track racing. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/factorykahne/ .

“We’ve been with them for several years,” Brown said. “The consistency, reliability and the grip they give you night in and night out is second to none. I feel like they have the best product on the market. If you look at the results on Monday morning Factory Kahne Shocks is usually part of 75 or 80 percent of the wins across the country.”

