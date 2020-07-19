Ruhl Romps at Butler

QUINCY, MI (July 18, 2020) — Ryan Ruhl made the most of a start close to his home near Coldwater, Michigan worthwhile winning the Great Lakes Super Sprint feature on Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. Ruhl held off defending GLSS champions Phil Gressman and multiple time feature winner Jared Horstman for the victory. Chase Ridenour advanced 11 positions to finish fourth while Butler weekly competitor Keith Sheffer rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, Michigan

Saturday July 18, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 71H-Ryan Ruhl

2. 7C-Phil Gressman

3. 17-Jared Horstman

4. 16W-Chase Ridenour

5. 86-Keith Sheffer

6. 28M-Corror Morrell

7. 10S-Jay Steinebach

8. 27W-Key Mackey

9. 80-Logan Easterday

10. 88N-Frank Neil

11. 07S-Shane Simmons

12. 2-Tyler Bearden

13. 49T-Gregg Dalman

14. 77-Andrew Scheid

15. 5QB-Quentin Blonde

16. 46-Ryan Coniam

17. 97-Max Stambaugh

18. 24-Kobe Allison

19. 19-Linden Jones

20. 85-Dustin Daggett