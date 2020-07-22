Caney Valley Speedway to host AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprints Saturday

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (July 22, 2020) – Caney Valley Speedway will host the AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Cars for the third time this season on Saturday.

Kinzer Edwards and Alex Sewell have logged victories at Caney this season. Sewell is the most recent winner having won at Caney just two weeks ago.

Defending champion Zach Chappell comes into Caney leading the points chase by just 12 points over Terry Easum. With 7 races in the books Chappell, Easum, Casey Wills, Sewell, and Kinzer Edwards have visited the AmeriFlex winners circle. Sewell and Edwards are the only repeat winners this season.

Weekend Schedule

Saturday, July 25, Caney Valley Speedway

Pit gates open at: 5 p.m.

Driver sign-in opens at 6.

Drivers meeting at 7.

Hot laps at 7:30.

Racing starts at 8

Pit passes: $35.

Grandstand admission: $15.

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

