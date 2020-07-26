Steven Richardson Claims URSS Victory with Last Lap Pass at Rush Co. Speedway

By Rick Salem

LACROSSE, Kansas (July 25, 2020) – The POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing took to the Bullring at Rush County Speedway in LaCrosse, Kansas on Saturday night for night one of The Bullring Nationals. A stacked 19-car field was in attendance and Hutchinson, Kansas’ Steven Richardson maneuvered a last lap pass to claim the night one feature win.

Zach Blurton and Jordan Knight set the pace for the 25-lap feature event. Blurton took off with the early lead. Koby Walters and Jordan Knight would fall in line behind the race leader. Blurton finessed lap traffic on lap seven, separating some distance between himself and the runner-up.

A late race caution saw the field bunched back up. Some confusion on the restart would call for mass chaos for the front-runners of Zach Blurton and Koby Walters. The Kansas drivers took off for the restart, but the wave of the green had not yet occurred. Walters and Blurton would tangle and restart at the tail of the field, putting Jordan Knight into the top position.

The green-white-checkered restart was one for the books and would find Knight with the lead, but Steven Richardson right there to challenge for the top spot. The two would battle hard. Richardson got past Knight at the checkered, winning the race by only 0.057-seconds! Connor Atkinson, Tyler Knight, and JD Johnson rounded out the top-five finishers.

Jetmore, Kansas’ Jeremy Huish would get the Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard-charger of the night, passing nine cars to finish in the ninth position. Steven Richardson, Tyler Knight, and Koby Walters each claimed heat race wins with the United Rebel Sprint Series on Saturday night.

Next up for the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series is night two of The Bullring Nationals at Rush County Speedway in LaCrosse, Kansas. The victor will take home a $1,000 pay day.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Rush County Speedway – LaCrosse, Kansas

July 25, 2020

A Feature (25 laps): 1) Steven Richardson, 2) Jordan Knight, 3) Connor Atkinson, 4) Tyler Knight, 5) JD Johnson, 6) Jed Werner, 7) Kyler Johnson, 8) Taylor Velasquez, 9) Jeremy Huish, 10) Ray Seeman, 11) Zach Blurton, 12) Willie Wynn, 13) Koby Walters, 14) Ross Essenburg, 15) Howard Van Dyke, 16) Jody Reeves, 17) Monty Ferriera, 18) Chad Salem, 19) Darren Berry