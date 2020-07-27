Marysville Win Tops Strong Weekend in California for Tanner Carrick

PETERSEN MEDIA

Getting back to winged sprint car racing over the past 4 days after a weekend in the Midwest, Tanner Carrick picked up right where he left off as he scored another Wild Winged Wednesday night win at Marysville Raceway and backed it up with a fourth place finish at Ocean Speedway on Friday, a seventh place run at Placerville Speedway on Saturday, and a third place run at Silver Dollar Speedway on Sunday night.

“Man, it was a great weekend for our team between me and Blake,” Tanner Carrick said. “I kind of had a rough trip to the Midwest, so to come home and grab a win right away was cool, and to back it up with three really good runs was awesome.’

Timing the CVC/Cemex/Interstate Oil backed No. 83T machine in third quickest at Marysville Raceway, the Lincoln, CA driver flexed a little muscle in his heat race as he surged to the win.

Finding himself on the front row of the feature event, Carrick continued his strong night as he got off to a great start in what would be a non-stop feature event. Working masterfully around the Marysville Raceway, Carrick would back up his win two weeks prior, as he picked up his second win of the year.

Heading to Ocean Speedway on Friday night, Carrick would continue to show speed aboard his machine as he timed in sixth fastest in qualifying time trials before pocketing a fourth-place finish in his heat race.

Missing out on the redraw, Carrick would line up in the ninth starting spot on a slick racing surface that had a big curb built up around it. Working around the Ocean Speedway, passing would prove to be tough at times but Carrick would make a couple of nice moves and propel himself to a seventh-place finish at the line.

Saturday night brough on the 15th Annual Mark Forni Classic at Placerville Speedway. With 46 cars in the pit area, the SCCT format was in play and Carrick would time in fourth fastest in his group.

Losing a little ground in his heat race, Carrick would slip back to finish third and it would place him 14th in the starting line up.

On a very slick Placerville Speedway surface, Carrick would be methodical in his march forward. Able to pick up a handful of positions, Carrick would crack the Top-10 and cap his night with a charge to seventh.

The grueling mini Speedweek would come to a close on Sunday night in Chico, CA where the track would host its first race since early March. Timing in 2nd quickest in time trials, Carrick’s second place finish would put him in the redraw where he would end up with the five pill, and in the third row of the feature event.

Continuing to march forward as he did all week long, Carrick would find himself up on the podium when the checkered flag waived as he closed out the week with another strong finish by way of his third-place run.

“We have been really strong in the sprint car all year, and I owe it to Clark and all the guys that work on this thing,” Carrick said. “I am having a blast and looking forward to getting back to Marysville on Wednesday night.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, Interstate Oil, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Emerald, Timberworks Construction, Arai, and Spike Chassis for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 18, Wins: 2, Top 5’s: 7, Top 10’s: 13

ON TAP: Carrick will return to action on Wednesday night in Marysville, CA.

